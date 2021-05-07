Phillies blank slumping Brewers, sweep 4-game series

“We have great pitching. we’ve got a deep lineup. But I think one thing that stands out to me is how we fight,” Bohm said.

Wheeler (3-2) and Brandon Woodruff engaged in a brilliant pitchers’ duel that ended when Bohm connected on a 97 mph fastball in the seventh for his fourth homer of the season.

Woodruff (2-1) struck out 10 over the first five innings — 11 total over 6⅔ innings — and allowed only Odubel Herrera’s single in the second until Bohm went deep.

Wheeler matched him pitch-for-pitch, giving up just Billy McKinney’s leadoff double in the third until Lorenzo Cain’s one-out single in the ninth. McKinney was promptly erased when Luke Maile lined into a double play. Wheeler faced the minimum through eight.

“He was just on. He was hitting his spots and able to get a lot of quick outs,” Woodruff said. “A guy like that, that’s what he does. He was on his game and he was tough today.”

In a year of vanishing offense, Woodruff and Wheeler added to MLB hitters’ woes. The overall batting average was .233 coming into Thursday and pitchers have already tossed three no-hitters — including Baltimore’s John Means against Seattle a day earlier.