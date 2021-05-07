Phillies blank slumping Brewers, sweep 4-game series

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler was one out away from his first shutout in seven years when Phillies manager Joe Girardi made a trip to the mound for a quick question.
Can you get this batter?
With two runners on base, Wheeler was emphatic — he could.
Wheeler retired Daniel Vogelbach on a foul pop on his 118th pitch to finish the three-hit shutout, leading Philadelphia to a 2-0 win and four-game sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
“We were both very adamant we were going to finish that game,” catcher Andrew Knapp said.
Wheeler, Aaron Nola and Zach Eflin lead a rotation that have the Phillies in first place (17-15) and as the only team in the NL East with a winning record. The Phillies head out on a nine-game trip against Atlanta, Washington and Toronto that could define just how serious they are about contending for their first playoff berth since 2011.
“This is a big point in our season,” Girardi said.
Wheeler struck out eight in throwing his second career shutout and complete game in 144 starts, and first since 2014 when he played for the New York Mets.
Alex Bohm homered for the Phillies and Rhys Hoskins added an RBI double in the eighth.
“We have great pitching. we’ve got a deep lineup. But I think one thing that stands out to me is how we fight,” Bohm said.
Wheeler (3-2) and Brandon Woodruff engaged in a brilliant pitchers’ duel that ended when Bohm connected on a 97 mph fastball in the seventh for his fourth homer of the season.
Woodruff (2-1) struck out 10 over the first five innings — 11 total over 6⅔ innings — and allowed only Odubel Herrera’s single in the second until Bohm went deep.
Wheeler matched him pitch-for-pitch, giving up just Billy McKinney’s leadoff double in the third until Lorenzo Cain’s one-out single in the ninth. McKinney was promptly erased when Luke Maile lined into a double play. Wheeler faced the minimum through eight.
“He was just on. He was hitting his spots and able to get a lot of quick outs,” Woodruff said. “A guy like that, that’s what he does. He was on his game and he was tough today.”
In a year of vanishing offense, Woodruff and Wheeler added to MLB hitters’ woes. The overall batting average was .233 coming into Thursday and pitchers have already tossed three no-hitters — including Baltimore’s John Means against Seattle a day earlier.
Wheeler got some defensive help in the fifth when Knapp made a sliding catch near the visiting dugout to retire Travis Shaw. Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor came right back in the bottom of the inning and chased down Herrera’s tailing flyball.
Neither performance on another windy day in Philly was a total surprise: Woodruff had only one earned run in 18 career innings against the Phillies and Wheeler had a 2.90 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers.
Woodruff was economical in his excellence and threw only 74 pitches over the first six innings. He threw 73 strikes out of 103 pitches total and walked two before he was pulled for Angel Perdomo.
“Games like that, they need to be good enough for us to win. And we ran into his counterpart doing the same,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, whose team has lost five consecutive games.
Both pitchers were absolutely dealing against lineups without the other’s top slugger: Bryce Harper didn’t start for Philadelphia for the fourth straight game because of a sore left wrist and Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich went back on the injured list this week with a back injury.
The Phillies played seven straight one-run games (4-3) and gave the bullpen a needed day off.
“Any time you can save arms out there, save pitches, it’s a long season. That adds up,” Wheeler said. “It’s another off day for them, so that’s good.”
Early returns: 5 things we've learned about the Brewers over the first month of the season
DEPTH MATTERS
Each and every year, president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell are peppered with questions about a perceived surplus or logjam at one position or another and each and every time they're asked, both remind the intrepid reporters asking those questions that it is a long season, injuries happen and depth is a key to success for any team.
In the future, Stearns and Counsell can respond to those questions by referencing April 2021.
Since April 10, when second baseman Kolten Wong (above) went on the injured list with a strained oblique, the Brewers have put 10 players on the IL — including starting outfielders Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, both of their starting catchers and two starting pitchers.
As a result, all but one of the players on Milwaukee's 40-man roster have been used so far this season.
"We talk about depth all the time," Stearns said. "We didn't anticipate needing to go through this many layers of depth this early. It's given a number of guys some really great opportunities and through all of their credits, they've taken advantage of them."
STARTERS ARE REALLY, REALLY GOOD
Anyone who's watched the team this year already knows this, but Milwaukee's rotation has been so good so far that it's worth repeating. Prior to Sunday, when Alec Bettinger's MLB debut (above) turned into a nightmare with a five-run first inning, the Brewers' starters combined for a 2.57 ERA, second only to the San Francisco Giants in all of baseball. After Bettinger's 11-run performance, Milwaukee's rotation still owns a 3.18, the fifth-best mark in the NL and sixth in MLB.
"Every guy that's in this in this rotation is bringing something and it's fun to watch just from a pitching standpoint," closer Josh Hader said. "It's impressive to see how they attack these lineups, especially going around lineups three times in a row. I know as a starter that's not an easy thing to do and they make it look easy."
OFFENSE IS REALLY, REALLY BAD — BUT EFFECTIVE
On the other end of the spectrum, Milwaukee's offense is still a concern. The Brewers are last in the National League with a .217 batting average and .301 on-base percentage. Their 35 home runs are good for sixth in the NL and help boost their slugging percentage to .373 (11th/NL), while their .674 OPS ranks 13th.
Among qualified players (3.1 plate appearances per team games played), Avisail Garcia (above) is Milwaukee's leading hitter with a .222 average, just ahead of Travis Shaw, who's batting .220 but is among the league leaders in RBIs (21) and has a team-leading five home runs so far.
Still, the Brewers' bats have come through in big moments more often than not, and thanks to the pitchers' efforts, the offense hasn't had to put together too many big innings in order to dig out of a hole.
"We just keep doing it every night, finding ways to get it done," Shaw said. "Seems like however many runs we need, we score that exact amount every single night, whether it's one, whether it's five, six, whatever it is, we'll get it. We've been getting just enough to win."
THINGS AREN'T AS BAD AS THEY SEEM
Even with the injuries, the slumps, roster shuffles and their blow-up loss Sunday, the Brewers still woke up Monday atop the National League Central Division, a game up on second-place St. Louis and 3 1/2 ahead of the third-place Reds.
"You take three out of four from the Dodgers and you have to consider that a good series, for sure," Counsell said. "Guys continue to step up. It's going to take more than 26 (players) — I think we've made that pretty clear — and I think we're in that mode right now. It's a good place to be. We continue to pitch very well and I think that's going to continue to serve us well."
THIS TEAM COULD BE FOR REAL
No doubt, there is still way too much baseball left. A lot can happen between now and September and there's plenty of teams in franchise history that saw strong April starts wiped out by May swoons, but that the Brewers have been able to navigate this challenging stretch without losing ground while taking care of business against their divisional rivals is encouraging.
Cain and Yelich are expected to return at some point during the road trip. Manny Piña is eligible to return this weekend and Corbin Burnes (above) could return at some point this month, too.
And just as five more months of games leaves plenty of time for the Brewers to tumble out of first, the schedule also provides plenty of time for those who slumped out of the gate to snap out of their funks and get on a hot streak.
"We're really being tested right here in April, but we've come through better than I think anybody could expect," Shaw said. "Our pitching’s been unbelievable. Offensively, we’ve struggled but I don’t think that’ll be the case all year. But right now, our pitching is carrying this team and offensively we’re getting healthier and hopefully we’ll get swinging the bats a little better here as we get into May."