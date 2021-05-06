Phillies blank Brewers, sweep four-game series

Wheeler got some defensive help in the fifth when catcher Andrew Knapp made a sliding catch near the visiting dugout to retire Travis Shaw on a foul out. Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor came right back in the bottom of the inning and chased down Herrera’s tailing flyball.

Neither performance on another windy day in Philly was a total surprise: Woodruff had only one earned run in 18 career innings against the Phillies and Wheeler had a 2.90 ERA in five career starts against the Brewers.

Woodruff was economical in his excellence and threw only 74 pitches over the first six innings. He threw 73 strikes out of 103 pitches and walked two before he was pulled for Angel Perdomo.

Both pitchers were absolutely dealing against lineups without the other’s top slugger: Bryce Harper didn't start for Philadelphia for the fourth straight game because of a sore left wrist and Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich went on the injured list this week with a back injury.

From the infirmary