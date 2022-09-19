 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BREWERS

Perfect through six, Max Scherzer earns 200th win as Mets beat Brewers

Max Scherzer

New York Mets starter Max Scherzer was perfect through six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday. He was lifted but qualified for his 200th career victory.

 Morry Gash, Associated Press

MILWAUKEE — Max Scherzer was pulled from his 200th win with a perfect game intact, and the New York Mets clinched their first playoff berth in six years by beating the Milwaukee Brewers 7-2 on Monday night.

Reinstated from the injured list before the game, Scherzer (10-4) struck out nine in six innings. The 38-year-old ace threw only 68 pitches, but that was as far as the NL East leaders let him go in his first start in 16 days.

Christian Yelich doubled leading off the seventh against Tylor Megill, making his first major league relief appearance after 27 starts. Megill also came off the injured list Monday.

Pete Alonso hit a three-run homer off reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes (10-8), and the Mets won their fifth straight to wrap up at least one of the three National League wild cards. They lead the NL East by one game over defending World Series champion, Atlanta, which beat Washington 5-2 at home.

It is the 10th postseason appearance in the franchise’s 61-season history, and first since the Mets lost to San Francisco in the 2016 NL wild-card game.

Mets 7, Brewers 2

Key: Corbin Burnes gives up five earned runs.

Next: 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, vs. N.Y. Mets, American Family Field, BSW.

