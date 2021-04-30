Peralta, Bradley send Brewers past Dodgers

Veteran pitcher Jordan Zimmermann said he had decided to retire this week after 12 seasons in the majors, but his plans changed he was selected from the Brewers’ alternate site in Appleton on Thursday.

“I actually opted out on Thursday morning and two hours later they gave me a call and said we need a guy,” said Zimmermann, who was in Eagle River in northern Wisconsin at the time.

“I have a place on the water up there. It was about a six-hour drive for me yesterday,” he said.

The Auburndale native is 95-91 with a 4.06 ERA. He spent his first seven seasons with Washington, where he was a two-time All-Star, and the last five with Detroit.

“I’ve always wanted to play for the Brewers, and this is kind of like a dream come true,” Zimmermann said.

The Brewers needed an extra arm, in part, after ace Corbin Burnes was placed on the injured list for a yet-to-be-disclosed reason.

“It’s been a strange week and he ends up here,” Counsell said. “Hopefully, it’s a really good chapter in his book.”

