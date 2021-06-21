Paul Sullivan: Instead of dreaming of adding on for a playoff run, Cubs need to seriously consider dealing Big 3

"Sometimes when you hit the ball up into the (center-field) camera well, it's fun, right?" President Jed Hoyer said of Báez last week. "Sometimes you have to remind yourself that's not always the goal, right?"

Báez is still one of the league's top run producers but also led the majors in strikeouts Saturday. He also has company. Bryant is hitting .137 in June with one homer and 3 RBIs, and Willson Contreras was at .188 during the month with three homers and 4 RBIs.

Hoyer, of "one eye on the present and one on the future" fame, might need a third eye to look toward the Cubs' past. It's there that Hoyer might find the answer to the eternal question of whether to sell or buy at the trade deadline.

The Big 3 — Anthony Rizzo, Bryant and Báez — are soon to be free agents, and Contreras will be one after next season. With the exception of Rizzo, all have added to their trade value this season, and all four would be sought after if the Cubs decide it makes more sense to subtract than add.

So now we're basically back to square one, with a Cubs team that's too good not to contend in a watered-down National League Central but maybe not good enough to go far in the postseason.

In other words, a repeat of 2017, '18 and '20.