Paul Sullivan: Baseball needs an October surprise to create interest in this pandemic postseason

Multimillionaires flipping bats in empty ballparks with fake crowd noise and managers changing pitchers every inning has been a poor substitute.

Fall Frenzy is a nice concept, but no one was refreshing his or her browser every five minutes to find out if either the Braves or Cincinnati Reds could actually score a run in their wild-card opener. If you blinked, you probably missed the Minnesota Twins' season go up in smoke in the daylight at Target Field. ABC even preempted the end of the Chicago Cubs' loss to the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of their wild-card series to show President Donald Trump's helicopter taking him to the Walter Reed Medical Center.

No instant classics. Few memorable moments. America has responded with a collective "meh."

Back in September, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said "one of the few good things about (the pandemic) is it has provided an opportunity to try some different things in the game on a one-year basis that I think has been a positive overall."