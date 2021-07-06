Paul Sullivan: As Cubs' playoff hopes fade and a trade deadline sell-off looms, it seems like old times

Early in the first year of the Chicago Cubs rebuild in 2012, the team was in the throes of a 12-game losing streak that then-general manager Jed Hoyer said was "torture for all of us."

Cubs fans knew it would be a long season, but watching the team lose on a daily basis for almost two weeks didn't make things any easier.

"Sometimes, when you rip the scab off, there's some pain until we grow some new skin," then-President Theo Epstein said. "We're going places. This is a tough road."

Epstein and Hoyer delivered, though it took three grueling seasons before the misery finally ended.

And as the Cubs went into Monday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies with a .500 record and a nine-game losing streak, it might take another three years before they fully recover.

It's no longer a question of whether the Cubs will be sellers or buyers before the July 30 trade deadline but how long it will take before the next rebuild turns the corner.

Watching the 2021 Cubs fall from first place to also-rans over the last two weeks has been a different form of torture.