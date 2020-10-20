Paul Sullivan: 8 reasons to watch the World Series, even if you don't really care

If you're like me, your interest in baseball's postseason waned after the quick exits of the Chicago White Sox and Cubs.

I've still watched most of the games, but mostly as background noise while reading the paper, cleaning the house or taking a little nap.

And usually something else was on TV that forced me to flip channels, whether it was the NBA Finals, the Alabama-Georgia game, the vice presidential debate or a rerun of "The Office" from Season 2.

But now the World Series has arrived, and it's time for all of us to give it our undivided attention, even as the Los Angeles Dodgers figure to make it an In-N-Out Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

If you're still not sure if the 2020 World Series is worth watching, here are eight reasons to tune in.

1. Mookie Betts' glove

The best all-around player in the majors makes it look easy for the Dodgers in right field, as Mookie Betts showed Sunday night in the fifth inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, effortlessly robbing the Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman of a home run with a sensational leaping catch.