Paul Goldschmidt homers — again — to sink Brewers in extra innings

MILWAUKEE — Once the St. Louis Cardinals finally started hitting, they refused to stop.

Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered off Brad Boxberger in the 11th inning to help the Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

St. Louis has won 10 of its last 12 and is tied with San Francisco for the best record in the majors. The Cardinals won this one despite mustering just two hits in the first 10 innings.

“Just the identity of this team, starting with the coaching staff and trickling down to the players, obviously, is just that relentless effort and just going out there and playing until the umpire says there’s no more baseball,” said Harrison Bader, who scored the tying run in the eighth inning.

Goldschmidt broke a 1-all tie when he sent the first pitch he saw from Boxberger (0-1) well over the wall in left-center field for a two-run blast.

It was Goldschmidt’s 14th home run in 39 career games at Miller Park/American Family Field.

After Nolan Arenado doubled and Andrew Knizner was hit by a pitch, O’Neill delivered a three-run shot.