Paul Goldschmidt homers -- again -- to sink Brewers in extra innings

MILWAUKEE — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered off Brad Boxberger in the 11th inning to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Goldschmidt broke a 1-all tie when he sent the first pitch he saw from Boxberger (0-1) well over the wall in left-center field for a two-run blast. After Nolan Arenado doubled and Andrew Knizner was hit by a pitch, O’Neill delivered a three-run shot.

It was Goldschmidt's 14th home run in 39 career games at Miller Park/American Family Field.

St. Louis has won 10 of its last 12 and is tied with San Francisco for the best record in the majors.

The Brewers wasted a brilliant effort from starter Freddy Peralta, who struck out eight and gave up just one hit and one walk in seven shutout innings.

Cardinals reliever Alex Reyes (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings, wiggling out of trouble both times.

Reyes struck out Tyrone Taylor in the 10th to strand runners on third and second. The Brewers loaded the bases with one out in the 11th, but Reyes struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. and Billy McKinney to end the game.