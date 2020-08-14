Patrick Reusse: Bob Uecker remains a Milwaukee treasure in his 50th year in the broadcast booth

Next: "What was the name of that guy who was always eating onions?"

Halsey Hall. "Yeah, Halsey ... the broadcaster," Uecker said. "He would eat onions while he was watching batting practice."

Pause. "Man, if you couldn't have a good time going to Minnesota, to see Tony Oliva and Rod Carew hit, to hang out with those characters, you didn't like baseball," he said.

Eventually, my question: Why Milwaukee for 50 years in the booth?

"It's my hometown, I'm comfortable here, and most important, everything was OK," Uecker said. "Bud was my boss, and we were great friends — still are — and if I needed time off for the other stuff, TV shows, national games, it was never a problem.

"There's something to be said for everything being OK, right? I mean, you look around at this mess (coronavirus) we're going through, and what are we all hoping for? To be OK."

Uecker and I talked for a few more minutes, told a couple of disparaging stories about a mutual friend from days of yore, and then he went back to the radio booth in the hope of offering a couple more "Get Up, Get Out of Heres" to Brewers fans on this night.