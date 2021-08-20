Patrick Corbin's resurgent outing helps Nationals beat Brewers

His solo shot Friday was one of just three hits the Brewers accumulated all night, as Corbin set the tone for a quality Washington pitching performance.

“He was not concerned about anything but getting ahead of the hitters and pounding the strike zone,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

The Nationals broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Lane Thomas knocked home two runs with a two-out triple to right off Brett Anderson (4-7).

Thomas had entered the night with a .135 batting average and only one RBI in 35 games. He is 4-for-8 in four games since joining the Nationals after going 5-for-48 in 32 games with the Cardinals.

“I think it's always good just playing in front of some new faces and new people that haven't see me play that much,” Thomas said. “It gives you a little motivation to impress them and gain some more opportunity.”

Washington's two-run outburst in the fourth came after talk show host Stephen Colbert spoke to the American Family Field crowd, causing a longer between-innings break than usual. Anderson gave up singles to two of the first three batters he faced immediately after Colbert's speech.