Owners, players agree on stipulations for truncated 2020 baseball season amid COVID-19 pandemic

Union head Tony Clark said players are “very open” to playing in empty stadiums if needed to get games in.

Players pushed to receive a full year of service time, which counts days toward free agency, arbitration and pension, even in the event of a canceled season. When MLB agreed to grant that, the path to a deal coming together was forged, sources said.

The union agreed not to sue the league for full salaries in the event the 2020 season never takes place, and MLB will advance players $170 million over the next two months, sources said. The MLBPA will divvy up the lump sum among four classes of players, with the majority of it going to those with guaranteed major league contracts. If games are played, the advance will count against final salaries, which will be prorated.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has the discretion to shorten the 2020 draft to as few as five rounds, and it will be moved from June to sometime in July.

The agreement also calls for a transaction freeze, which bars teams from signing free agents, trading players and making roster moves.

