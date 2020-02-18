Owner Mark Attanasio says Brewers had an 'operating loss' in 2019

"We’re trying to create the most favorable matchups we can," Attanasio said. "We have a brilliant manager that has proven now three years running that he can gain an advantage through matchups.

“He’s being given quite a tool box to work with.”

Garcia arrives

When the Brewers signed Avisail Garcia, the the plan was to use him primarily in left field in order to leave Christian Yelich in right, where he's spent most of his two seasons with the Brewers.

That plan changed slightly as Counsell revealed Garcia would instead play primarily in right, where he's spent most of his career, with Yelich sliding back to left

On paper, adding Garcia to the Brewers' group of outfielders seemed to be a bit of a head-scratcher but Counsell pointed to two factors that made Garcia a good fit: his age (28) and his eight seasons of producing consistently at the big league level.

"He’s at a spot where I think guys have the chance to put up their best seasons," Counsell said. "That’s why it fit, even though on first blush it seemed like it didn’t fit. But it does. He’s at the right age, at the right amount of experience to do some special things."

Said Garcia: "I'm proud to share the outfield with those great players. I'm just happy to be here and to share the outfield with those great players. He's (Yelich) a great player and a great person. I can't wait to play with him."

