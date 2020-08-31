Orlando Arcia's eighth-inning RBI single lifts Brewers past Pirates

Stratton, who allowed Arcia's second home run of the season in Milwaukee's victory Saturday, was one strike away from ending the inning when he left a slider up just enough for Arcia to slap past shortstop Eric Gonzalez into shallow left, allowing Gamel to score.

"I was looking for something off-speed, knowing the pitcher," Arcia said. "I was trying to get something in the zone and put the ball in play. Thankfully, he left one up enough where I could get contact on it and put it into the outfield."

Milwaukee then turned things over to Hader, who had walked five of the six batters he faced during a nightmarish ninth inning his previous time out. There were no problems this time as Hader struck out Cole Tucker, Gonzalez and Adam Frazier for his eighth save of the season.

"I really didn’t have much concern," Counsell said. "I think Josh is going to have a bad night, but that’s all right, that’s how it works. He had a bad night, but he’s a great pitcher and that’s what they do — they come out the next time and they get it done."