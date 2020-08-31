Orlando Arcia's eighth-inning RBI single lifts Brewers past Pirates

MILWAUKEE — Even after losing one of their best relief pitchers to a deadline trade earlier in the day, the Milwaukee Brewers have the utmost confidence in the back end of their bullpen.
Devin Williams and Josh Hader have been almost unhittable this season and continued that trend Monday night, combining for seven strikeouts over the final 2⅔ innings of a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Miller Park.
"Obviously seeing (David Phelps, who was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies) go today wasn't great," outfielder Ben Gamel said. "But with those two guys on the mound, I like our chances every time."
Of course, to get the ball into the hands of Williams and Hader, the Brewers' offense had to do its part and get a lead.
With the Brewers ahead 5-3 after Keston Hiura led off the fifth with his eighth home run of the season, the Pirates tied the game an inning later on Jose Osuna's two-run single.
It was still 5-5 when Gamel led off the eighth with a double, setting the stage for the Brewers' 12th come-from-behind victory of the season.
Pirates left-hander Nik Turley was on the verge of escaping with the score still tied after back-to-back groundouts by Jedd Gyorko and Mark Mathias. Turley intentionally walked pinch hitter Avisail Garcia, who was replaced by pinch runner Jacob Nottingham. Counsell called on Luis Arcia to pinch-hit for third baseman Eric Sogard, bringing Turley's day to an end as Pirates manager Derek Shelton called on right-hander Chris Stratton to close out the inning.
Stratton, who allowed Arcia's second home run of the season in Milwaukee's victory Saturday, was one strike away from ending the inning when he left a slider up just enough for Arcia to slap past shortstop Eric Gonzalez into shallow left, allowing Gamel to score.
"I was looking for something off-speed, knowing the pitcher," Arcia said. "I was trying to get something in the zone and put the ball in play. Thankfully, he left one up enough where I could get contact on it and put it into the outfield."
Milwaukee then turned things over to Hader, who had walked five of the six batters he faced during a nightmarish ninth inning his previous time out. There were no problems this time as Hader struck out Cole Tucker, Gonzalez and Adam Frazier for his eighth save of the season.
"I really didn’t have much concern," Counsell said. "I think Josh is going to have a bad night, but that’s all right, that’s how it works. He had a bad night, but he’s a great pitcher and that’s what they do — they come out the next time and they get it done."
Williams' and Hader's performances capped off a successful "bullpen day" that included left-hander Brent Suter starting and striking out three over three innings. Rookie Drew Rasmussen allowed a run on two hits and two walks and struck out two during two innings. Freddy Peralta gave up two runs while striking out three in 1⅓ innings.
"That game really went pretty close to how we had scripted it before the game," Counsell said. "The Pirates did a nice job getting some two-out hits. Our guys were all one out away from really all having sensational outings and some two-out hits got them.
"But Brent giving us three was key and if we got through five with Drew and Brent I was pretty confident we had a good end-of-the-game formula to put out there. So, credit to those guys for getting the job done. They all did a little bit extra tonight, which is cool."
• Phelps, 33, appeared in 12 games for Milwaukee, going 2-3 with a 2.77 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 13 innings. Off the field, the veteran pitcher was just as valuable, serving as a resource and mentor for some of the team's younger pitchers.
In exchange for Phelps, the Brewers will receive three players to be named later, all of them believed to be lower-level minor league prospects.
