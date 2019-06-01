PITTSBURGH — Shortstop Orlando Arcia delivered two big blows from the bottom of the batting order.
The No. 8 hitter hit his second homer of the game, a two-run drive in the 13th inning that sent the Milwaukee Brewers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-10 on Saturday night.
In a game that took 5 hours, 23 minutes to complete, both teams blew late leads before Arcia connected with two outs off Alex McRae (0-1) for his first multi-homer game in the majors. Hours earlier, Arcia hit a two-run homer in the second inning.
Starling Marte had four hits for Pittsburgh, including a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the eighth for a 10-8 lead. It was Hader’s first blown save in 14 chances this season.
Keston Hiura hit a tying, two-run homer with one out in the Milwaukee ninth off Felipe Vazquez.
Christian Yelich ended a 1-for-14 slump over his previous six games in a big way. He hit his major league-leading 22nd homer, tripled and drove in four runs for Milwaukee.
Mike Moustakas hit his third home run in as many games for the Brewers — his 16th of the year plunged into the Allegheny River. But he left in the ninth inning after suffering a right hand bruise from being hit by a pitch.
Pinch-hitter José Osuna homered for the Pirates while Elias Dîaz got three hits and drove in four runs.
Milwaukee’s lineup capitalized on struggling Pirates starter Nick Kingham, who lasted just three innings and gave up five runs on six hits with two home runs.
Down 5-0, the Pirates scored four times in the third. Melky Cabrera started with an RBI single and Dîaz hit a three-run double.
Dîaz hit an RBI single to make it 5-all in the fifth and two batters later, Osuna’s third pinch-hit homer of his career gave Pittsburgh a 7-5 lead.
Milwaukee starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was charged with six runs over four innings, allowing a season-high 10 hits with two walks and five strikeouts.
Gonzalez to IL
Brewers left-hander Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.19 ERA) was placed on the 10-day injured list with what manager Craig Counsell labeled “a dead arm.”
“He just doesn’t feel great throwing a baseball right now,” Counsell said. “Nothing structurally seems to be worrisome. It could be a product of a different spring training.”
In a corresponding move, catcher Manny Piña was activated from the IL.
Claudio rebounds
Slumping left-hander Alex Claudio delivered a bright spot for the Brewers in Friday’s loss, working two scoreless innings with only one hit allowed. It snapped a streak of four straight appearances in which Claudio, who has been hurt by right-handed hitters, surrendered at least one run.
It also ws his major league-leading 30th appearance.
The key may have been a subtle shift from the extreme first base side of the mound to the middle.
“It kept me closer to the zone,” said Claudio, who has a 5.79 ERA in 23⅓ innings. “I wasn’t missing by much. I was talking to the pitching coaches the last few days, and I think (Friday) helped me out a little bit.”
Up next
Brewers right-hander Zach Davies (5-0, 2.19) will start today in place of Gonzalez. Milwaukee is 7-4 in 11 games Davies has pitched this season.
Pirates right-hander Jordan Lyles (5-2, 3.09) will make his 11th start of the season despite exiting his last outing after four innings with left hamstring discomfort. Lyles will face his former team having won four of his last five decisions.