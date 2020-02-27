Orlando Arcia powers Brewers to Cactus League win over Royals

PHOENIX — Orlando Arcia's three-run home run in the second inning, his second home run of the spring, powered the Milwaukee Brewers to a 4-2 Cactus League victory over the Kansas City Royals Thursday at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
Arcia finished the day 2-for-2. In four spring games, he is hitting .400 (4-for-10) with two home runs, seven RBIs and 11 total bases.
"There’s a lot to like right now," manager Craig Counsell said. "All of his hard-hit balls are (going) to the middle of the field. He’s off to a great start this spring."
Manny Pina set the stage for Arcia's blast with an RBI single in the second as the Brewers gave left-hander Brett Anderson a 4-0 lead in his second outing of spring.
Anderson and Adrian Houser both worked clean two-inning stints. Left-hander Brent Suter was charged with two runs on three hits but struck out two over his two innings of work.
Cain debuts
Lorenzo Cain made his spring debut on Thursday.
The veteran center fielder didn't have to wait long to get some work, hauling in the final two outs of the opening inning. He went 1-for-3 at the plate, with a single in the second inning off Royals right-hander Scott Blewett.
"I felt pretty good about my timing, better than I thought I would," Cain said. "It wasn't a great day but if felt good to go back out there and get into game shape. Now, I just have to build on that."
Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich are the only healthy Brewers players who have yet to play in a Cactus League game. Both are expected to make their debuts sometime next week.
"We have bumps and bruises like you'd expect but we're in good shape," Counsel said of his team's health so far. "Everything is going well, our pitching is healthy. We're in good shape, for sure."
Schroeder reveals health scare
Longtime Brewers TV analyst revealed on the first Fox Sports Wisconsin broadcast of the season Thursday that he underwent emergency surgery to replace a heart valve in December. As a result, will reduce his workload throughout spring training.
"Down here, I’m not going to do back-to-back games," Schroeder said. "I’m probably going to do four or five innings in the beginning and toward the end of spring, I’ll jump back in and be ready for the season."
Former Brewers Jeff Cirillo and Geoff Jenkins will join the Brewers' broadcast team during spring training.
Schroeder has not yet finalized a plan for the first few weeks of the regular season but expects to be ready to go for Opening Day against the Chicago Cubs March 26 at Miller Park.
"I’m going to take a few road trips off but nothing is etched in stone," Schroeder said. "I’m feeling really good about where I’m at but I’ll be taking a few trips off, at the beginning of the year."
Schroeder, 61, is entering his 26th season on Brewers broadcasts.
An eighth-round pick out of Clemson in the 1979 MLB draft, Schroeder made his MLB debut with Milwaukee in 1983 and spent six of his eight big league seasons in a Brewers uniform, hitting .240 with 61 home runs and 152 RBIs.
The team inducted Schroeder on to its Wall of Honor in 2015.
Urias update
Luis Urias has yet to play this spring while he recovers from surgery on his left wrist, but Counsell isn't ruling out the possibility of seeing the young infielder before the team breaks camp for Milwaukee.
"I don't know if he'll play in a lot (of games), but I think it's a good possibility," Counsell said. "We're not missing any game action. This is the time of year when you can be cautious."
Urias was expected to miss 4 to 8 weeks after undergoing the procedure on Jan. 28, putting his availability for Opening Day in doubt. He was cleared to resume baseball activity after an examination last weekend but is still building up strength in the hand, Counsell said.
"That's still a ways away and we're not there yet," Counsell said. "We're not missing anything right now. We're not missing any game action. This is the time of year when you can be cautious."
Up next
The Brewers will play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Right-hander Brandon Woodruff will get the start for Milwaukee. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw will make his first spring appearance for the Dodgers.