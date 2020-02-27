Orlando Arcia powers Brewers to Cactus League win over Royals

Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich are the only healthy Brewers players who have yet to play in a Cactus League game. Both are expected to make their debuts sometime next week.

"We have bumps and bruises like you'd expect but we're in good shape," Counsel said of his team's health so far. "Everything is going well, our pitching is healthy. We're in good shape, for sure."

Schroeder reveals health scare

Longtime Brewers TV analyst revealed on the first Fox Sports Wisconsin broadcast of the season Thursday that he underwent emergency surgery to replace a heart valve in December. As a result, will reduce his workload throughout spring training.

"Down here, I’m not going to do back-to-back games," Schroeder said. "I’m probably going to do four or five innings in the beginning and toward the end of spring, I’ll jump back in and be ready for the season."

Former Brewers Jeff Cirillo and Geoff Jenkins will join the Brewers' broadcast team during spring training.

Schroeder has not yet finalized a plan for the first few weeks of the regular season but expects to be ready to go for Opening Day against the Chicago Cubs March 26 at Miller Park.