Orlando Arcia, Omar Narvaez, Manny Pina take pay cuts to stay with Brewers; Corey Knebel traded to Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a major league contract with catcher Luke Maile on Wednesday, a source told the Associated Press, but things really started to heat up as the 7 p.m. deadline approached for teams to offer contracts to arbitration-eligible players for 2021.
That’s when shortstop Orlando Arcia and catchers Omar Narváez and Manny Piña opted to accept pay cuts rather that test an uncertain free-agent market as teams look to trim payroll following a season of huge financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arcia signed for $2 million, Narváez for $2.5 million and Piña for $1.65 million to avoid non-tenders. It was the second consecutive year Arcia signed ahead of the deadline, this time taking a $200,000 pay cut.
Narváez agreed to a $225,000 salary cut after struggling at the plate in his first season with the Brewers. Piña’s salary is down $200,000.
Meanwhile, designated hitter/first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, who played 19 games for Milwaukee last season after being released by the Toronto Blue Jays, agreed to a one-year deal for $1.4 million.
“With all of those guys, we were hoping to reach agreements; you never know,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “It’s such a unique environment and unique offseason. You saw that with the volume of signings today. I don’t think anyone really had a great grasp on what today was going to look like around the industry.”
Only two other players — right-hander Brandon Woodruff and closer Josh Hader — were offered contracts for 2021.
Reliever Corey Knebel, who played on a $5.125 million deal in 2020, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a player to be named or cash just before the deadline.
Players non-tendered were reliever Alex Claudio, outfielder Ben Gamel and infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson.
Claudio compiled a 4.26 ERA in 20 appearances last season. Gamel batted .237 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 40 games. Peterson hit .200 with two homers and five RBIs in 26 games.
The 29-year-old Knebel was an All-Star in 2017 and a key part of the Brewers' bullpen during their run to the 2018 NL Championship Series. The right-hander missed the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery and struggled with velocity and command upon his return. He posted a 6.08 ERA in 15 appearances in 2020.
"Corey had a tremendous career as a Brewer," Stearns said. "He pitched in some of the biggest games in the history of this franchise, and he pitched incredibly well in those games. ... Corey's meant a lot to this franchise. He's earned the respect of a lot of people around the Brewers, and we wish him very well."
Knebel's best season came in 2017, when he went 1-4 with 39 saves and a 1.78 ERA in 76 appearances. He had a 6.08 ERA in 15 games last season.
The 2013 first-round draft pick has a career ERA of 3.31 with 57 saves in 239 relief appearances. He pitched eight games for Detroit in 2014 and had been with Milwaukee ever since.
Terms of deal agreed to by Maile, who was with the Pittsburgh Pirates last season but never played due to a fractured index finger, weren’t disclosed. The 29-year-old played for Tampa Bay from 2015-16 and Toronto from 2017-19.
Maile is well regarded for his defense and has a career batting average of .198 with 10 homers and 60 RBIs in 215 games. Maile had his best season in 2018 with Toronto, when he played in a career-high 68 games, batting .248 with a .700 OPS, three homers and 27 RBIs.
The Brewers struggled to get much from their catchers last season.
Narváez was coming off a 22-homer season when the Brewers acquired him from Seattle in December 2019, but he batted just .176 with two homers and 10 RBIs over 40 games with Milwaukee.
Piña batted .231 with two homers and five RBIs in 15 games before season-ending knee surgery. Jacob Nottingham hit .188 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 20 games.
