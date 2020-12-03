Orlando Arcia, Omar Narvaez, Manny Pina take pay cuts to stay with Brewers; Corey Knebel traded to Dodgers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a major league contract with catcher Luke Maile on Wednesday, a source told the Associated Press, but things really started to heat up as the 7 p.m. deadline approached for teams to offer contracts to arbitration-eligible players for 2021.

That’s when shortstop Orlando Arcia and catchers Omar Narváez and Manny Piña opted to accept pay cuts rather that test an uncertain free-agent market as teams look to trim payroll following a season of huge financial losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arcia signed for $2 million, Narváez for $2.5 million and Piña for $1.65 million to avoid non-tenders. It was the second consecutive year Arcia signed ahead of the deadline, this time taking a $200,000 pay cut.

Narváez agreed to a $225,000 salary cut after struggling at the plate in his first season with the Brewers. Piña’s salary is down $200,000.

Meanwhile, designated hitter/first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, who played 19 games for Milwaukee last season after being released by the Toronto Blue Jays, agreed to a one-year deal for $1.4 million.