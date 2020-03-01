Orlando Arcia, Logan Morrison power Brewers to Cactus League victory over Cubs

MESA, Ariz. — Orlando Arcia sent Yu Darvish's first pitch of the game onto the lawn beyond left-center field for his third home run of the spring and Logan Morrison hit a three-run shot in the third inning as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in a Cactus League game Saturday afternoon.

Looking to fend off a challenge from Luis Urias for the starting job at shortstop while Urias has been sidelined recovering from wrist surgery, Arcia has made the most of his opportunity. Through five Cactus League games, he's 5-for-13 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

"He's off to a good start," Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said. "This is a big spring for Orlando and this is the way you want to start it."

Arcia attributes his early offensive surge to a revamped approach in the batter's box that has him staying on his back leg just a bit longer and finishing his swing a little higher with the hope of getting inside and driving the ball more.

He's focusing on that and his results more than the possibility of a positional battle.

"I just try to go out there and enjoy the game like I always have and whatever happens will happen," Arcia said.