Open Jim: Is Braelon Allen on his way to being one of Wisconsin football's best running backs ever?

Welcome back to another week of the Open Jim mailbag.

A quick heads-up: No mailbag next week due to the holiday.

If you haven’t already, please click this link to become a print and/or digital member. You’re also invited to follow me on Twitter and Facebook, where you also can join our Wisconsin Badgers fan group.

Braelon Allen looks to be another in a long line of great UW running backs. Do you think he’ll be in the class of Ron Dayne and Jonathan Taylor by the time his career is over?

— Tyler H. (via email)

Ron Dayne and Jonathan Taylor have set a pretty high standard at UW, and I’d throw Melvin Gordon and Montee Ball in the mix if we’re discussing a Mount Rushmore of Badgers running backs.

Can Allen join that elite group?

It won’t be easy, but he’s off to a good start after rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 6.8 yards per carry as a freshman last season.

For what it’s worth, Dayne averaged 6.5 as a true freshman and Taylor was at 6.6.

Allen flashed power and speed in his first season with the Badgers, and he’s only going to get better with more experience. He’s still so green at that position. He should be able to produce some massive numbers over the next two seasons if he stays healthy. But let’s keep in mind what he’s chasing:

Dayne put together four good seasons and ended his career with 7,125 yards rushing — the most in program history — and 71 touchdowns.

Taylor could have topped both of those marks had he stuck around for his senior season. He had 6,174 yards and 50 touchdowns in three years with the Badgers, each of which finished with Taylor among the top 10 in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Ball has the most rushing TDs in UW history (77) in addition to 5,140 yards. His best season — 1,923 yards and 33 touchdowns — resulted in Ball finishing fourth in the Heisman voting.

Gordon’s monster final season with the Badgers — 2,587 yards and 29 touchdowns — may never be topped at UW. He finished second in the Heisman voting that season while averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

So yeah, Allen has a lot of work to do to before we even can put him in that Dayne-Taylor-Gordon-Ball group.

But Allen’s fantastic freshman campaign — and his many tools — at least has made it a conversation.

I hadn’t paid attention to national title odds for the 2022 college football season until you brought it up and, like you, I’m surprised that — at least in some cases — UW is listed among the favorites.

Let me pause for a second here and point out that I’m loosely using the word “favorites". If you look at the actual numbers, UW still faces long odds to win it all: +3300 and up based on the various sites that I visited.

As usual, the powerhouses are the heavy favorites. Alabama leads the way, followed by Ohio State, defending champion Georgia and Clemson. Texas A&M and Sothern Cal lead the next tier.

I’m guessing UW’s status as a consistent winner factors into these odds. Even last season, a down one by the program’s standards, ended with the Badgers going 9-4. UW likely will enter the season a slight favorite in the Big Ten West, and if that holds, then it’s one win over Ohio State (or Michigan) away from a potential playoff berth.

But do I expect the Badgers to be in the national title hunt? Heck no. I actually have a column coming out later this week looking ahead to the 2022 campaign and some other Vegas odds that emerged this week.

I’m taking the under, but I understand the skepticism.

UW and Virginia Tech never have played and there’s probably an entire generation of UW fans that doesn’t realize how many twists and turns have been involved in a saga that began in 2006.

The quick recap: The Badgers and Hokies had signed a deal for a home-and-home series that was set to begin in 2008, but then-UW coach Bret Bielema asked for it to be moved after the Big Ten schedule was released and the Badgers found out they’d be opening conference play with trips to Michigan and Iowa sandwiched around home games against Ohio State and Penn State. (UW ended up losing all four, so maybe Bielema’s concern was justified).

The series got moved to 2016/2017 … then 2019/20 … then 2024/2025. UW then lined up a series against Alabama, bumping the Virginia Tech games to 2031 and 2032.

Let’s hope those games are worth the wait.

I’m not sure how much having a recruiting staff in place — the group is led by former tight ends coach Mickey Turner — helps, but it certainly can’t hurt, right?

UW is up to six commitments in its 2023 class, with five of those coming in May. The Badgers had 11 commits at this point in 2020, 10 in 2017, nine in 2018 and seven in 2019, so they’re a little bit behind compared to those cycles. But UW is far ahead of where it was last year at this point, when it only had one commitment.

June is typically a busy month, and I’d expect more of the same this summer. UW landed nine commitments last June and four, four and six the previous three Junes.

I’ve said this previously in this mailbag, but I really like the idea of having Turner in charge of recruiting. And adding another former UW player, Casey Rabach, is intriguing as well.

Unless you’re talking about East, Edgewood, La Follette, Memorial or West, then the answer is no.

Barring injury, Graham Mertz will be the Badgers’ starter once again when they open the season Sept. 3 vs. Illinois State.

That sounds high to me. A lot can change over the next four months, but my guess is the Buckeyes will be favored somewhere just north of two touchdowns — maybe something like 15½ points.

I’m starting to get concerned that Davis could slip in the draft, which is less than a month away.

There’s even talk of Davis falling out of the lottery completely or hanging on and landing in the final spot, at No. 14 to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Then again, who knows what to believe in what may be one of the more unpredictable drafts in the last decade or so.

One common landing spot for Davis in the mock drafts is at No. 8 to the New Orleans Pelicans. I think that’d be a great fit for Davis: Young team on the rise with a veteran in the backcourt, CJ McCollum, who could serve as a mentor for Davis.

A lot could change in the next four weeks, but for Davis’ sake, let’s pencil him into the No. 8 spot at this point.

David Stearns said on Opening Day that it typically takes a couple months of observing the team to find out where it needs improvements.

We’ve almost reached that point, and the Brewers are pretty much what we thought they’d be: pretty good but maybe not quite great. The consistency on offense has been lacking, as was the case last season.

It’s a little early to know what will be out there on the trade market because teams still are trying to figure out if they’re buyers or sellers. One bat that could be on the move is Boston’s J.D. Martinez, who would give the Brewers another option at designated hitter and possibly in the outfield.

But if I had to make a prediction right now, I think the more likely scenario is Milwaukee adds some complementary pieces rather than making a big splash.

Pardon me if I’m a little reluctant to dip my toes in the prediction waters. Remember, I had the Bucks winning the NBA title over the Phoenix Suns and neither of those teams even advanced to its conference final.

At this moment, it feels to me like the Brewers are among a handful of the best teams in baseball, but I still think there’s something missing. Perhaps those needs will be addressed before the second half of the season. Right now, I like the Los Angeles Dodgers’ chances better in the National League, with the Brewers, Atlanta, St. Louis and San Diego in the next tier.

Another great unknown is how healthy these teams will be when the stretch run arrives. That’s another reason I’d like to see the Brewers add some depth — both in the lineup and bullpen by the end of the trading deadline.

Contact Jim Polzin at jpolzin@madison.com.

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.