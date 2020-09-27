On final day of truncated 2020 baseball season, 2 NL spots and AL Central crown in play

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four teams, two National League playoff spots.

And the AL Central champion.

Besides postseason seeding, that's what remains to be decided on the last scheduled day of this bizarre baseball season. It could all come down to the wire at once in a wild rush, too, with every meaningful game Sunday starting just after 2 p.m. CDT.

"If you said that to me before the season started or on opening day, I would probably look right at you very honestly and say, 'I would not be surprised if this season came down to the very last game.' And that's what we get," Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Christian Yelich and the Brewers control their own fate. So do Yadier Molina and the Cardinals. The winner of their matchup Sunday in St. Louis punches a postseason ticket. Brett Anderson (4-3) pitches for Milwaukee against Austin Gomber (1-1).

San Francisco is still breathing, but needs help. Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies need even more.

One more chance to play in October as part of a playoff field expanded to 16 teams this year following a rocky regular season reduced to 60 games because of the coronavirus.