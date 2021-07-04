Omar Narváez, Avisaíl García, Jace Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH — There is seemingly no end to the number of contributors during the second-longest winning streak in Milwaukee Brewers history.

Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park.

It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak.

“It’s fun,” García said. “I think everybody is playing together, everybody is playing hard, everybody is trying to do their part. It’s not one, two, three guys. It’s everyone contributing and that’s how we have to win ballgames.”

The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narváez, who previously had two four-hit games. He lined out in the ninth inning to finish 5-for-6.

Narváez lifted his batting average to .303, quite an improvement from last year. He hit .176 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season after being acquired from Seattle in an offseason trade.