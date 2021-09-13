Offense pulling its weight in support of Brewers' shutdown pitching staff

"It’s one thing I feel like has really improved as the season has gone on for us, just making it tough to get outs for us, especially in the second half of the game," Counsell said. "We faced a starter on top of his game tonight, but against teams’ bullpens in the second half of the game or as a starter is finishing his day, we’ve made it really tough on teams. You don’t get rewarded every night for that, but you’re going to get rewarded a lot for it. Lately we have. It’s just ‘give yourself a shot’ with guy after guy."

The Brewers are hoping fhe formula carries them deep into October and the franchise's first World Series since 1982.

"We’re a dangerous team when everything’s working," left-handed starter Eric Lauer said. "We see the pitching take off, we’ve got studs on the mound left and right and then we’re hitting. It’s just unbelievable what we’re doing right now and the way guys are seeing the ball, the way guys are throwing the ball. Everything’s clicking and I think it's right at the right time. We have a chance to do some real special stuff. Everybody can feel it.

"Everybody knows the depth and the bats that we have. It’s a really cool feeling to be a part of."