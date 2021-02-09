No to expanded playoffs, DH in NL, yes to 162 games, 7-inning doubleheaders in MLB deal with players

NEW YORK — Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday between Major League Baseball and the players' association.
The deal did not include last year’s experimental rule to extend the designated hitter to the National League or expanded playoffs. After allowing 16 teams in the postseason last year instead of 10, MLB had proposed 14 for this year before withdrawing that plan last month.
Last year’s expanded playoffs agreement did not come together until hours before the season’s first pitch.
“We’re comfortable with both rules,” San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler wrote in a text to the AP. “It seems like most were good with them in ’20, and with a year of familiarity under our belts, we’ll tackle them fine.”
There were 78 extra-inning games last year, and the longest by innings were a pair of 13-inning contests at Houston, won by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 29 and by Oakland on Aug. 7. Every previous season since 1901 had at least one game of 15 innings or longer.
“During a season with the possible delays from COVID, I think the seven-inning and runner on second rules will help any teams make up for lost time,” Arizona catcher Stephen Vogt wrote in a text to The Associated Press. “I would love to get back to traditional baseball ASAP, but I like them for the 2021 season.”
There were 45 games postponed for COVID-19-related reasons and just two were not made up, between St. Louis and Detroit. In order to accomplish that, there were 56 doubleheaders, the most since 76 in 1984. About 12% of games were part of doubleheaders, the highest percentage since 13.6 in 1978.
“I actually liked both the seven-inning doubleheaders and the runner on second,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin wrote in a text to the AP. “I was skeptical at first, but they both were successful in my opinion.”
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker agrees with keeping the experiment because it “saves pitching” during the pandemic.
“I don’t mind either rule,” Baker said in a text to the AP. “Besides, what are you gonna do?”
The agreement includes more sophisticated contact tracing for COVID-19 that includes the use of technology, and more league rules on behavior to comply with coronavirus protocols.
Spring training opens Feb. 17 and the season starts April 1. The union last week rejected MLB's proposal to delay spring training and opening day until April 28, a plan that would have led to a compressed schedule of 154 games per team instead of the usual 162.
The extended DH was included in last year’s health and safety protocols. MLB would not include it in this year’s after the union rejected the proposal for a delay in the season that included the DH being used again in the NL.
Last season's start was delayed from March 26 to July 23 because of the pandemic, and each team's schedule was cut to 60 games.
AP Baseball Writer Janie McCauley contributed to this report.
A new era: Miller Park name change sinks in as American Family Field signage erected
How much for the sign? https://t.co/Cxc3y0cJJe— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
This is what I envision when I think about bringing the Miller Park sign home... pic.twitter.com/XoMElU6FOj— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 27, 2021
For those who say- "It will always be Miller Park to me."— Mike Heller (@HellerSports) January 27, 2021
Remember...Miller Park was a paid sponsorship name.
Lambeau Field is an unpaid name.
Camp Randall is an unpaid name.
The FieldHouse was an unpaid name.
I'm good with American Family Field#Brewers https://t.co/3Tx1ajaGcc
Somebody asked me how I felt about the Miller Park name change ... pic.twitter.com/6kuyHfgvno— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 27, 2021
I was wondering way their plan was with all the stuff, like every cup holder has a Miller park sticker, I think it would be extremely tacky to just place a sticker over top of it, im building a bar for my garage this summer I’d like about 6 of those— Just Jeff (@Crew8235) January 27, 2021
It looks cool but I’m still calling it Miller Park— Kyle Hoffenbecker (@KHoffenbecker) January 27, 2021
So what happens to the Miller Park signage? It better not go to a dump. pic.twitter.com/xZXZ2K7hNT— Joe Zenzola (@RadioJoeSports) January 27, 2021
This is going to take some getting used to...🥲#AmericanFamilyField #MillerPark https://t.co/Q4eSuZa0SG pic.twitter.com/s7I4nN3a69— 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) January 27, 2021
I had a visceral reaction to this.— Jennifer Griswold (@griswoldkmtv) January 27, 2021
I went to the first game at Miller Park (exhibition game not opening day). They played the Space Odyssey theme song to show how the roof opened/closed.
I've apparently hit the "change-is-hard" phase of life that requires me to share memories. https://t.co/n1PA1LnaH3
I get it, but Miller Park is so much more fun to say.— Tavi (@szn_baseball) January 27, 2021
Side note: eating at the Restaurant To Be Named Later has been added to my baseball bucket list. https://t.co/fPCOIDYvjl
Ahh nice to see the "it'll always be Miller Park to me" crowd is out in full force today... Fun— Jake Schwall (@jake_schwall) January 27, 2021
I slept in a Walmart parking lot for Milwaukee warped tour near Miller Park and being able to see it in the morning was something I’ll remember forever. https://t.co/y9FE8nD4kh— Adrián C (@JackieLegs13) January 27, 2021
I like it. It doesn't top Miller Park, but I understand why the change was made & I'm on board with it. #RollWithTheNew— Jeff Hinnendael (@J_Hinnendael) January 27, 2021
Miller Park made so much sense for the Brewers. This feels like a theme park more than a ballpark https://t.co/4q3CaIQHIn— MiLB Tonight (@MilbTonight) January 27, 2021