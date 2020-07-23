No fans or high-fives: It's a whole new ballgame for the Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE — Never in the 151 years since the Cincinnati Red Stockings played the first professional baseball game has there been a season quite like this one.
Only 60 games, all against either divisional rivals or opponents from the same geographic division in the opposite league. A universal designated hitter. Expanded rosters. No fans in the stands. And players in masks, with no high-fives or handshakes from teammates.
There won't even be spitting.
That's baseball in 2020, a season played under the looming shadow of COVID-19, which still threatens to bring everything to a crashing halt without notice just as it did during spring training.
Major League Baseball, for better or for worse, was scheduled to begin its season Thursday night when the New York Yankees played the defending World Series champion Nationals in Washington, D.C. But Friday will be Opening Day for the rest of the league, including the Milwaukee Brewers, who open against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field (6:10 p.m., ESPN).
It's going to be different. It's going to be weird. It's going to be a challenge. It's even going to be scary, at times. But the Brewers' Christian Yelich thinks it's still going to be fun, even if Opening Day won't have the same pomp, circumstance and atmosphere as usual.
"It's something we're prepared to deal with," Yelich said Thursday. "It's definitely exciting, though, to play some games that count and get back to a semi-normal year."
Semi-normal is about the best anyone involved with the game can hope for at this point.
Unlike the NBA, which is attempting to resume its season in semi-seclusion at Disney World in Florida, MLB is instead taking its show on the road. Each team — except for the Toronto Blue Jays, who were not allowed to play in Canada — will play home games in their own stadiums, which will be devoid of fans and in turn, devoid of the energy and atmosphere.
That absence will be especially noticeable at Wrigley Field, which under normal circumstances offers one of the most unique atmospheres in all of baseball. The energy level ramps up even higher when a rival team like the Brewers plays at Wrigley.
Teams will use recorded crowd noise to help replicate some of the atmosphere, but that will only go so far.
"Obviously, we would prefer to have fans, even on the road in the most challenging environments," said the Brewers' Ryan Braun, whose Wrigley Field at-bats usually begin with a chorus of boos. "They create such a unique atmosphere and environment. It’s something I’ve always enjoyed and the no-fan thing will be one of the biggest challenges of this season, whether it’s at home or on the road.”
Yelich has fed off boisterous crowds at Miller Park since coming to the Brewers in 2018. Before that, though, he had to find ways to get himself mentally prepared while playing in front of sparse crowds in Miami.
That experience, though significantly different, will provide a little bit of help as he navigates the 2020 season.
"You can’t use it as an excuse," Yelich said. "You just have to realize that it’s there, and every team in the league is dealing with it. The ones that adapt and find a way to play are the ones that are going to be successful."
Even if teams find a way to adapt to their changing environments and embrace the lifestyle changes that come with MLB's lengthy list of health and safety protocols to get through, they'll have to face yet another challenge: Validating the results of a 60-game season.
There's already debate in some circles as about the legitimacy of individual accomplishments, team success or even the eventual World Series champion. But asterisk or not, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns believes a season is a season and anyone that makes it to the end of one, especially one like this, deserves all the credit it can get.
"This is the environment in which we're competing, and we have to embrace that," Stearns said. "This is still competition. This is still a major league season. It is different. But our jobs are to compete as best we can within this environment, and that's what we are going to do."
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.