No fans or high-fives: It's a whole new ballgame for the Milwaukee Brewers

That experience, though significantly different, will provide a little bit of help as he navigates the 2020 season.

"You can’t use it as an excuse," Yelich said. "You just have to realize that it’s there, and every team in the league is dealing with it. The ones that adapt and find a way to play are the ones that are going to be successful."

Even if teams find a way to adapt to their changing environments and embrace the lifestyle changes that come with MLB's lengthy list of health and safety protocols to get through, they'll have to face yet another challenge: Validating the results of a 60-game season.

There's already debate in some circles as about the legitimacy of individual accomplishments, team success or even the eventual World Series champion. But asterisk or not, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns believes a season is a season and anyone that makes it to the end of one, especially one like this, deserves all the credit it can get.

"This is the environment in which we're competing, and we have to embrace that," Stearns said. "This is still competition. This is still a major league season. It is different. But our jobs are to compete as best we can within this environment, and that's what we are going to do."