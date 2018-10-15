The Milwaukee Brewers will be taking to the road when the National League Championship Series shifts to Los Angeles for three games at Dodger Stadium beginning with Game 3 tonight.
But for three prominent members of the Brewers, it’s just like going home.
Outfielders Ryan Braun and Christian Yelich and third baseman Mike Moustakas were born and raised in the Los Angeles area and grew up as Dodgers fans.
“There’s a lot of Los Angeles connections on our team,” said Braun, noting Brewers owner Mark Attanasio also lives in L.A. and oversees his asset management company there. “I grew up a Dodgers fan. It’s always such a special place for me to play. I can’t wait.”
Braun, Yelich and Moustakas each grew up in the San Fernando Valley, just northwest of downtown L.A., with Braun in Granada Hills, Yelich in Thousand Oaks and Moustakas in Chatsworth. Braun and Moustakas live in Malibu during the offseason, while Yelich lives in Westlake Village.
Yelich said he frequently attended Dodgers games, going with groups of family and friends who had season tickets.
“That’s where I first learned, or first watched major league baseball,” Yelich said. “You’d go after you played your own baseball game and change out of your uniform in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium to go put on street clothes and go watch the game. So there’s a lot of fond memories there.
“A lot of friends and family always told me growing up that if we ever played the Dodgers in a playoff series that they’d be rooting for me to do well, but us to lose and the Dodgers to win. I think we’ve converted them. They’re all rooting for the Brewers now. I never thought I’d see the day. It’s going to be cool for sure.
“Your 10-year-old self probably wouldn’t believe what was about to take place here over the next week. It’s going to be a great opportunity, and something to just have fun with, enjoy and just try and take it all in.”
Asked if there were any particular games that stood out in his memory, Yelich said the first one that came to mind was when Eric Gagne’s record streak of 84 consecutive saves was snapped by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
“I remember that one pretty vividly,” he said. “I remember watching Shawn Green, every time he hit a homer throw his batting gloves into the stands. It was just cool, man.
“You just hung out with your buddies there one day dreaming to just make it to the big leagues and play on that field, let alone have it be in the NLCS with a chance to go to the World Series. And it’s all really hard to comprehend and to put into words how that feels.”
There’s a chance Yelich might have been at a game sometime when Moustakas was serving as a batboy for the opposing team. Moustakas’ uncle, Tom Robson, was a longtime hitting coach for the New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds and Texas Rangers and would arrange for Moustakas to be a batboy when his team was in LA.
“It was a pretty cool childhood I was able to live,” Moustakas said. “I grew up near Dodger Stadium and went to a lot of games with my family when I was growing up.”
Moustakas said Raul Mondesi was his favorite player, along with Mike Piazza and Eric Karros.
“I loved watching all those guys play,” he said. “On our way out of the stadium we’d always have the postgame on to listen to Vin Scully. It was awesome.”
Moustakas’ and Yelich’s paths did cross at least once during their high school days.
“I actually played against him in high school when he was a freshman and I was a senior,” Moustakas said. “You hear about guys from the Valley who are pretty good ballplayers.”
Moustakas already was a pretty good ballplayer by that point in 2007 as he helped Chatsworth to the Los Angeles City Section Championship, batting .577 with 24 home runs as a senior. That earned him National Player of the Year honors from Baseball America. He was the second overall selection in the first round of the MLB amateur draft that year by the Kansas City Royals, following Vanderbilt pitcher David Price, who was picked by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
Three years later, Yelich was the first-round pick of the Florida Marlins, the 23rd choice overall, following a stellar career at Westlake High School. He hit .451 as a senior with nine homers and 28 stolen bases, frequently drawing comparisons to one of his favorite Dodgers — yes, Shawn Green — for his lanky build and smooth swing.
Braun, who will turn 35 next month, was five years ahead of Moustakas and eight ahead of Yelich and made his major league debut in 2007, the same year those two were meeting in high school.
Ironically, if any of the frequent trade rumors had come true, the three might never have become teammates and Braun would be an opponent right now.
The Brewers reportedly were on the brink of making a deal at the trade deadline in 2016 that would’ve sent Braun to the Dodgers in exchange for outfielder Yasiel Puig, pitcher Brandon McCarthy and prospects.
While that didn’t happen, the rumors persisted and resurfaced this spring with outfielder Matt Kemp supposedly coming to Milwaukee. Brewers general manager David Stearns broke his policy of not commenting on trade rumors to dismiss that notion, saying he thought it was an early April Fool’s joke when he first saw it.
Braun, who has full no-trade protection, has said the Dodgers are the only team to which he would ever approve a trade. But he’s always maintained his preference was to remain a Brewer, a position that feels even better to him now.
“I said that at the time, that it would be more meaningful for me to win here than to go anywhere else and win maybe multiple championships,” Braun said. “I meant it. I’ve been here for so long, I’ve been through so much and I have such a special connection to the city, to the fans and to the organization.
“I honestly didn’t think we’d be back in this position as quickly as we are. I don’t think anybody else did, either. It’s a tribute to everybody here that we’ve made it back as quickly as we have. We’re excited about the opportunity and embracing everything that comes with it.”
And for these three Brewers it will mean having large cheering sections of friends and families at Dodger Stadium, beginning tonight when Milwaukee’s veteran right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (15-8, 3.50 ERA) matches up against Los Angeles rookie sensation Walker Buehler (8-5, 2.62).
“I was talking with friends and family, being like, could you believe like this is actually really happening right now,” Yelich said. “So it’s cool, something I’m really looking forward to, and just really excited.”