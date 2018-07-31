Hot-hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is among a record 38 active major leaguers on the advisory board of the Taylor Hooton Foundation, which advocates against performance-enhancing drug use by American youths.
Yelich and the other board members are participating in the foundation’s 2018 public service campaign called “It’s All Me,” which will appear in Brewers programs at Miller Park and other publications, including MLB’s All-Star Game, league championship series and World Series magazines.
“It’s something I was part of in Miami, too,” Yelich said, “and got to go to a school to tell kids you want to know that you can look back and know you gave it all that you had, and it was you. Everything you did was through hard work, and you earned everything that came from the game, good and bad. What you laid on the line is what you’ve got, and you can be happy about it.
“I told them, ‘You’ll always know. When you look back on things years from now, you’ll know whether you did it the right way.’ That was always my thing: Have no regrets. Whether you make it or you don’t, you’ll have a clear conscience — and you’ll be healthy. That’s the biggest thing.”
The Taylor Hooton Foundation was formed in 2004 by friends and family after Hooton’s death at 17 years old following his use of anabolic steroids.
On Monday, Yelich earned his first National League Player of the Week honor. The outfielder was tied with Braves right fielder Nick Markakis for the NL’s best batting average (.320) after going 15-for-29 and hitting .517 in his previous seven games, including a 13-game hit streak. Yelich hit three homers and posted 10 RBIs with two doubles and a triple over that span.
Yelich recorded two three-RBI games in a span of five days. The 26-year-old’s efforts boosted his OPS from .835 at the start of July to .911.
“Every single day, it’s something else,” teammate Travis Shaw said of Yelich. “He just continues to get hits, continues to get on base. That’s what he does.”
Hoffman in Hall
Televisions in the visitors clubhouse at AT&T Park were tuned to Sunday’s ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, where Trevor Hoffman became the sixth man who played for the Brewers to be inducted to the Hall of Fame.
Hoffman pitched two seasons for the Brewers — an All-Star campaign in 2009 followed by a frustrating 2010 in which he quietly battled shoulder discomfort and lost the closer’s role to John Axford, but still ultimately became the first man in major league history to earn 600 career saves.
“You feel lucky and fortunate and blessed to be around people like that,” Brewers manager and former teammate Craig Counsell said. “I just heard an interview where he said, ‘You know, in my second year I lost the closer’s role, and it was time to walk the walk’ — if I’m saying that right — ‘of what I’ve been talking about for 15 years as a teammate.’
“I think he was proud of the way he handled it. It was the kind of thing where everybody was watching, how is he going to handle this? And he handled it like we hoped. That’s what made him so special, really.”
In one of his Brewers seasons, Hoffman attended a charity fundraiser hosted by longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel. One of the big prizes was a Brewers-logoed riding lawn mower signed by the whole team, and Hoffman bought so many raffle tickets to support Hanel’s “Koos for Kids” that he needed help from fans to fill-in his name.
Days later, Hanel had the mower delivered to Miller Park, and Hoffman rode it into the clubhouse and gifted it to the team’s local player, Counsell.
“He is the best,” Hanel said.
Counsell still uses it to mow his lawn in Whitefish Bay.
“It’s fully operational,” Counsell said. “It will probably be in use Friday when we get home. I like doing it. I can’t wait to get on it, really. Fifteen minutes of peace.”