New rule for pitchers no big deal for Brewers

Stearns said left-hander Brent Suter will be among those multi-inning relievers. Suter was primarily a starter before undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2018. When Suter returned last September, Counsell used him in relief and Suter excelled in the role, going 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA in nine appearances with 15 strikeouts in 18⅓ innings.

"Brent has demonstrated he can be successful in that role," Stearns said. "We'll make sure Brent lengthens out so that he can cover multiple innings and accentuate his versatility but we would anticipate that Brent will be in our bullpen."

Hader could return to the multi-inning role he filled in 2018 when Corey Knebel returns from his Tommy John rehab, which is expected to be a few weeks into the regular season. The Brewers also could have multi-inning options in right-handers Corbin Burnes and Freddy Peralta if they don't land in the starting rotation.

Another rule change this year limits teams to 13 pitchers on the active roster, which will expand by one spot to 26 players. Stearns doesn't expect that to change his approach to building a bullpen from a front-office standpoint.

"We have a lot of relievers with options and that makes getting relievers back and forth from Triple-A and keeping fresh guys in the bullpen a little bit easier," Stearns said.