New Cubs' president Jed Hoyer 'might be more focused toward the future' with core players nearing free agency

But Hoyer's biggest jobs — which could be tied to the fate of the four core players, plus catcher Willson Contreras — are bolstering a pitching staff that has been built heavily on high-priced starters and closers and correcting a talented but flawed offense that has stagnated in the second half of two of the last three seasons.

"We have to do a better job of drafting and developing pitching because counting on major-league transactions to have a good team era is really difficult and really inefficient from a financial and trade capital standpoint," Hoyer said. "On the hitting side, we've drafted and developed great hitters. We've actually had surplus hitters, and we've been able to trade some of those hitters for pitchers."

However, the Cubs offense posted a .705 OPS in the second half of the 2018 season, causing them to blow a five-game lead in the final four weeks before losing to the Milwaukee Brewers in a one-game tiebreaker for the NL Central title.

That low OPS mark was duplicated during the 60-game 2020 season. Although the Cubs won the NL Central — their third division title in six seasons — they scored only one run in two games (a home run by Ian Happ) while getting swept by the Miami Marlins in a best-of-three first-round playoff series.