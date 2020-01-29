New Brewers infielder Luis Urias out 6-8 weeks after surgery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks after undergoing hamate bone surgery on his left wrist Tuesday.
Acquired in a trade November trade with the San Diego Padres, Urias, 22, had been playing winter ball in his native Mexico when he experienced wrist soreness. He reported the issues to the Brewers and returned to the United States last week for further examination.
Speaking Sunday at the Brewers' annual winter fan festival, president of baseball operations David Stearns said the team was waiting to get more information on the injury and that surgery wasn't ruled out.
"What we know right now is that it doesn’t appear it was an acute event," Stearns said. "He wasn’t hit by a pitch, he didn’t jam his wrist while sliding into a base, it’s just something that popped up over his time in winter ball."
The team did not announce the procedure ahead of time, but Urias posted a picture to Instagram of himself in the hospital room with a caption saying "I had never slept so comfortable" and "I'll be back soon."
The recovery time means Urias won't be ready to go when spring training begins on Feb. 12 and makes his availability questionable for Opening Day on March 26 since he'll likely need to go on a minor league rehab assignment to make up for the at-bats he missed during the exhibition season.
Urias' injury opens the door for Orlando Arcia to redeem himself after a disappointing season at the plate — he hit just .223 with 15 home runs and 59 RBIs while striking out 109 times in 546 plate appearances — and also in the field, where the defense that kept him in the lineup throughout offensive slumps also slipped to concerning levels.
Arcia, 26, will get a bulk of the playing time at shortstop once Cactus League play begins, with veteran utility man Eric Sogard, a left-handed hitter, getting plenty of action, too.
"We have Orlando, Sogard, Mark Matthias, Ronny Rodriguez and Jedd Gyorko has played shortstop at the major league level, so we feel like we have some options there," Stearns said.
Urias hit just .224 with four home runs, 24 RBIs and a .655 OPS in 71 games for the Padres last season. In 30 winter ball games, he had a .288 average with five home runs and 20 RBIs, along with a .400 OBP and .858 OPS.