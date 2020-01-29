New Brewers infielder Luis Urias out 6-8 weeks after surgery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is expected to be sidelined 6-8 weeks after undergoing hamate bone surgery on his left wrist Tuesday.

Acquired in a trade November trade with the San Diego Padres, Urias, 22, had been playing winter ball in his native Mexico when he experienced wrist soreness. He reported the issues to the Brewers and returned to the United States last week for further examination.

Speaking Sunday at the Brewers' annual winter fan festival, president of baseball operations David Stearns said the team was waiting to get more information on the injury and that surgery wasn't ruled out.

"What we know right now is that it doesn’t appear it was an acute event," Stearns said. "He wasn’t hit by a pitch, he didn’t jam his wrist while sliding into a base, it’s just something that popped up over his time in winter ball."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The team did not announce the procedure ahead of time, but Urias posted a picture to Instagram of himself in the hospital room with a caption saying "I had never slept so comfortable" and "I'll be back soon."