Narvaez, García, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
It is the Brewers' longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak.
The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narváez, who previously had two four-hit games. He lined out in the ninth inning to finish 5 for 6.
Peterson and García each had three of the Brewers' 16 hits. Peterson is 16 for 33 with 11 RBIs in his last 13 games.
Christian Yelich scored three times and drew three walks.
Eric Lauer (3-3) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four while beating Pittsburgh for the first time in five career starts.
The Pirates' losing streak reached six games. They have scored just seven runs during the skid.
Pittsburgh rookie Cody Ponce (0-2) lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his second start of the season. He was tagged for five runs and six hits while walking three and striking out three.
Ponce left after being examined on the mound by an athletic trainer, and the Pirates said he had right arm soreness. Ponce was a Brewers second-round draft pick in 2015 and was facing them for the first time.
Milwaukee broke to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. García hit a two-run double to left-center with two outs and scored on Peterson's double.
The Brewers added two more in the second to make it 5-0 on consecutive two-out RBI singles by Narváez and García.
Peterson had a run-scoring single in the sixth, and another run scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-1. The Brewers added two runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth.
Pirates rookie Jared Oliva had his first career RBI with a single in the second inning and Ben Gamel homered in the eighth. Gamel had two hits and is 8 for 19 (.421) this season against the Brewers, his former team.
Up next
The four-game series concludes Sunday with Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (7-2, 2.17 ERA) facing Pirates left-hander Tyler Anderson (3-8, 4.75).
Peralta has allowed just 39 hits in 87 innings over 16 games this season while striking out 122. Anderson is 0-5 with a 6.34 ERA in his past eight starts.