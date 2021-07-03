Narvaez, García, Peterson lead Brewers to 11th straight win

PITTSBURGH — Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers rolled to their 11th straight victory, 11-2 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

It is the Brewers' longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak.

The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narváez, who previously had two four-hit games. He lined out in the ninth inning to finish 5 for 6.

Peterson and García each had three of the Brewers' 16 hits. Peterson is 16 for 33 with 11 RBIs in his last 13 games.

Christian Yelich scored three times and drew three walks.

Eric Lauer (3-3) allowed one run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four while beating Pittsburgh for the first time in five career starts.

The Pirates' losing streak reached six games. They have scored just seven runs during the skid.

Pittsburgh rookie Cody Ponce (0-2) lasted just 1 2/3 innings in his second start of the season. He was tagged for five runs and six hits while walking three and striking out three.