'My numbers stink,' Brewers infielder Brock Holt says

MINNEAPOLIS — Brock Holt thought he found himself in an ideal situation when he signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Brewers at the start of spring training.
He's a versatile defender who can play almost anywhere on the field — infield or outfield. And with a left-handed bat playing in a division heavy on right-handed pitching, Holt was in position to build on a solid 2019 season, when he hit a career-best .297 with 14 doubles and 31 RBIs in 87 games for the Boston Red Sox.
But for any number of reasons, 2020 has not gone the way Holt had hoped.
First, there was the nearly four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Then, when the Brewers finally reassembled, Holt sprained his ankle when he stepped on a baseball during pregame warmups on Opening Day in Chicago and had to watch from the bench as his new team dropped two of its first three games of the season.
Holt finally made his debut on July 27, appearing as a pinch hitter late in a 6-5 victory at Pittsburgh. His playing time has been limited and his production has been minimal, at best.
In 14 games, including eight starts, Holt is batting .125 (3-for-24) with nine strikeouts and three walks in 29 plate appearances.
"My numbers stink," Holt said matter-of-factly during a video conference with reporters Wednesday afternoon. "I'm trying to stay as positive as I can but this is a tough situation, a tough season.
"We went to spring training and then we had three months off and now we're trying to catch back up. Summer camp was what it was, we got at-bats, but it wasn't like spring training.
"Then, freak accident, I roll my ankle on a baseball before Opening Day and miss a few more days. So, I don't have a whole ton of at-bats, and it's just tough."
Holt's ability to play all over the field, specifically at second, shortstop and third base, made him a primary target for the Brewers. Milwaukee went into the season without a clear-cut starter at third and were looking for a left-handed backup behind Keston Hiura at second, while also looking to spell Orlando Arcia at short.
But Arcia showed signs of putting last year's defensive struggles behind him, Eric Sogard has held his own at third and Hiura, whose bat is even more valuable with the Brewers' offense still slumping, has made improvements at second base.
That's left little room for Holt to work his way out of his own funk, a frustration that manager Craig Counsell understands.
"His role is always going to be kind of in and out of the lineup," Counsell said. "Every hitter will tell you they want some consistency to their at-bats, that helps them get going. We just haven't been able to get there with him, and that's unfortunately how it's worked for Brock."
The manager still has confidence that Holt will turn things around and be a key contributor.
"It's a small sample and he hasn't gotten going yet," Counsell said. "But I think he can get going, for sure. He's been a really good hitter the last couple years in this league. That's why we signed him."
Play of the night
Holt did not come to the plate in Tuesday's night's 12-inning loss to the Twins but he did make perhaps the most important play of the night. He hauled in a short-hop throw from first baseman Jedd Gyorko in time to tag Ildemaro Vargas, who began the inning as the runner at second base.
Had the ball gotten past Holt, Varags would have scored and the Brewers would have lost in the 11th. Instead, he fielded David Phelps' next pitch to start an inning-ending double play and the Brewers had one last chance to pull out what would have been an unlikely victory.
"I'm sure if we had a still-shot photo of the play, my eyes were probably closed when I scooped it," Holt said. "But it worked out and we got out of that inning. Unfortunately, it didn't change the outcome.
"We ended up on the losing end but man, we shouldn't have even been there in the first place. To tie the game in the ninth and be where we were at ... there aren't any moral victories but that's something we can be proud of, for sure."
Speed trap
Josh Hader recorded another sparkling outing Tuesday night, notching two more strikeouts during a scoreless 10th inning to give him 12 in 7⅓ innings this season.
But those paying attention to the on-screen graphics might have noticed something strange as the velocity on Hader's fastball clocked in no higher than 94.1 mph, a few clicks below his overall average of 94.3 mph this season and 94.8 mph for his career.
Counsell and the coaching staff noticed the drop, too, but thought his recent workload may provide an explanation. In his last three outings, Hader has thrown an average of 27.33 pitches, nearly double the 15 pitches her averaged through his first four outings.
“The last three appearances have been tough appearances. So I did notice it at the end of the outing, but I also noticed that Josh is executing pitches probably as well as we’ve seen, too," Counsell said. "And that’s growth. That’s getting better.
“Josh is pitching really, really well. He’s pitching at a really high level. It’s a little different, but the level he’s pitching at is just the same. I love what he’s doing, I really do. I think he’s throwing the ball wonderfully and giving hitters a lot to think about. I think it shows up in the results.”
On deck
Right-hander Brandon Woodruff starts Wednesday when the Brewers wrap up their three-game series in Minnesota. Woodruff no-hit the Chicago Cubs through 4⅓ innings in his last outing but couldn't get out of the fifth after six straight batters reached safely. He's faced Minnesota just once in his career, taking a loss despite holding the Twins to just two runs over 5⅔ innings in a 4-0 loss at Miller Park on Aug. 9, 2017. Woodruff will match up against Twins right-hander Jose Berrios, who allowed four runs on five hits and a season-high four walks while striking out seven in his last outing. Berrios also has one career appearance against Milwaukee, taking a loss despite allowing only three runs and striking out seven on July 4, 2018.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!