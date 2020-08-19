'My numbers stink,' Brewers infielder Brock Holt says

The manager still has confidence that Holt will turn things around and be a key contributor.

"It's a small sample and he hasn't gotten going yet," Counsell said. "But I think he can get going, for sure. He's been a really good hitter the last couple years in this league. That's why we signed him."

Play of the night

Holt did not come to the plate in Tuesday's night's 12-inning loss to the Twins but he did make perhaps the most important play of the night. He hauled in a short-hop throw from first baseman Jedd Gyorko in time to tag Ildemaro Vargas, who began the inning as the runner at second base.

Had the ball gotten past Holt, Varags would have scored and the Brewers would have lost in the 11th. Instead, he fielded David Phelps' next pitch to start an inning-ending double play and the Brewers had one last chance to pull out what would have been an unlikely victory.

"I'm sure if we had a still-shot photo of the play, my eyes were probably closed when I scooped it," Holt said. "But it worked out and we got out of that inning. Unfortunately, it didn't change the outcome.