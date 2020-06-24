Whole new ballgame in 60-game season for Brewers

Extra innings: To speed up games in an effort to minimize interaction as well as avoid marathon games that could lead to injury, extra innings during the regular season will begin with a runner at second base.

The designated runner will be the player who made the last out in the previous inning; should he score, the run will be counted as unearned.

Suspended games: Any game halted before becoming official (fewer than five innings will be continued at a later date instead of being replayed from the beginning.

Health and safety

The games will be played in empty stadiums as a precaution against further spread of the coronavirus and without a "bubble" to protect players and staff such as the NBA and NHL plan to utilize. Baseball plans to implement its own lengthy list of health and safety precautions in the hopes of minimizing the risk of an outbreak that would derail the season.

All players, coaches and support staff will be tested at the outset of preseason workouts and every other day thereafter, throughout the regular season and playoffs. In addition, players will have their temperature checked twice a day and undergo antibody testing once a month.