The Milwaukee Brewers are back on the road after dropping five of nine games on their last homestand and they'll be looking to return to their winning ways against the struggling Colorado Rockies.

With Milwaukee (18-10) trailing Pittsburgh (20-9) by 1.5 games in the NL Central Division, the Brewers' three-game series against the Rockies (9-20) offers them an opportunity to make up ground while the Pirates battle the MLB-leading Rays (23-6) in St. Petersburg, Florida this week.

As the Brewers try to win their third-straight series away from home, here's what you should know about the first stop on their trip.

THE BASICS

Game times

Tuesday: 7:40 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:40 p.m.

Thursday: 2:10 p.m.

Stadium: Coors Field

Capacity: 50,144.

Opened: 1995

Notes: The Brewers went 1-2 at Coors Field during the 2022 season, winning the series opener 6-4 before dropping the second game 10-7 in extra innings and the series finale 8-4 in early September. The stadium, known as a hitter-friendly ballpark, has the highest "park factor" over the last three years, according to Baseball Savant.

Taking the mound

Right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta is scheduled to start for Milwaukee in the series opener on Tuesday night, while righty Ryan Feltner is set to toe the rubber for Colorado. The 26-year-old Peralta enters the game with a 3-2 record in five appearances this season with a 3.77 ERA. The 26-year-old Feltner is 2-2 in five starts with a 4.68 ERA.

In the second game of the series, lefty Eric Lauer, 27, will take the mound with a 3-2 record and 5.19 ERA as he squares off against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, 29, who enters with a 2-3 record and 4.32 ERA.

The series will wrap up on Thursday afternoon with 36-year-old Milwaukee lefty Wade Miley (3-1, 1.86 ERA) going against 26-year-old Colorado lefty Noah Davis (0-1, 6.17 ERA).

The Rockies enter the series with the team's pitching staff 27th in the 30-team league with a 5.36 ERA and 26th in batting average against at .270. The Brewers' staff, meanwhile, ranks third in baseball with a 3.41 ERA and ninth with an batting average against of .233.

At the plate

While the Brewers and Rockies pitching staffs have found varying levels of success through the first month of the season, both teams have struggled to make a consistent impact on offense.

Milwaukee enters the series ranked 20th in team batting average at .241 and 18th in runs scored at 128 through 28 games. Colorado, meanwhile, comes in tied for 13th with a .250 team average and 24th in runs scored with 115 in 29 games.

First baseman Rowdy Tellez has been on a tear for the Brewers with six home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 15 games while hitting .314 during that stretch. Tellez, who's hitting .247 on the year, leads Milwaukee with eight home runs this season while his 20 RBIs tie Brian Anderson for the team lead. Catcher William Contreras, who enters having reached base safely in 10 straight games and in 21 of 22 this season, is first among qualified Brewers with a .295 batting average.

The Rockies are led at the plate by catcher Elías Díaz, who's hitting a team-best .321 to go along with two home runs and 11 RBIs, and first baseman C.J. Cron, who's pacing the team with six homers and 16 RBIs while going .242 at the plate.

Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0 April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1 April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5 April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0 April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0 April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6 April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0 April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0 April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1 April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0 April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1 April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3 April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings) April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2 April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3 April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0 April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3 April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings) April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3 April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3 April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4 April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5 April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2 April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3 April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2 April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1 April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5 April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0 May 2: Brewers at Rockies - 7:40 p.m. May 3: Brewers at Rockies - 7:40 p.m. May 4: Brewers at Rockies - 2:10 p.m. May 5: Brewers at Giants - 9:15 p.m. May 6: Brewers at Giants - 6:15 p.m. May 7: Brewers at Giants - 3:05 p.m. May 8: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 6:40 p.m. May 9: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 6:40 p.m. May 10: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 12:40 p.m. May 12: Brewers vs. Royals - 7:10 p.m. May 13: Brewers vs. Royals - 6:10 p.m. May 14: Brewers vs. Royals - 1:10 p.m. May 15: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. May 16: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. May 17: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. May 19: Brewers at Rays - 5:40 p.m. May 20: Brewers at Rays - 3:10 p.m. May 21: Brewers at Rays - 12:40 p.m. May 22: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m. May 23: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m. May 24: Brewers vs. Astros - 12:10 p.m. May 25: Brewers vs. Giants - 6:40 p.m. May 26: Brewers vs. Giants - 7:10 p.m. May 27: Brewers vs. Giants - 3:10 p.m. May 28: Brewers vs. Giants - 1:10 p.m. May 30: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m. May 31: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m. June 1: Brewers at Blue Jays - 12:07 p.m. June 2: Brewers at Reds - 4:10 p.m. June 3: Brewers at Reds - 3:10 p.m. June 4: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. June 5: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. June 6: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m. June 7: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m. June 8: Brewers vs. Orioles - 1:10 p.m. June 9: Brewers vs. Athletics - 7:10 p.m. June 10: Brewers vs. Athletics - 3:10 p.m. June 11: Brewers vs. Athletics - 1:10 p.m. June 13: Brewers at Twins - 6:40 p.m. June 14: Brewers at Twins - 12:10 p.m. June 16: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. June 17: Brewers vs. Pirates - 3:10 p.m. June 18: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. June 19: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 20: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m. June 21: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 1:10 p.m. June 23: Brewers at Guardians - 6:10 p.m. June 24: Brewers at Guardians - 3:10 p.m. June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m. June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m. June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m. July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m. July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m. July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m. July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m. July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m. July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. MLB ALL-STAR BREAK July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m. July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m. July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m. July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m. July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m. July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m. July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m. July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m. July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m. July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m. July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m. July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m. Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m. Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m. Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m. Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m. Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m. Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m. Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m. Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m. Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m. Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m. Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m. Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m. Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m. Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m. Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m. Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m. Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m. Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m. Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m. Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m. Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m. Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m. Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m. Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m. Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m. Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m. Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m. Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.