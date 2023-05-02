The Milwaukee Brewers are back on the road after dropping five of nine games on their last homestand and they'll be looking to return to their winning ways against the struggling Colorado Rockies.
With Milwaukee (18-10) trailing Pittsburgh (20-9) by 1.5 games in the NL Central Division, the Brewers' three-game series against the Rockies (9-20) offers them an opportunity to make up ground while the Pirates battle the MLB-leading Rays (23-6) in St. Petersburg, Florida this week.
As the Brewers try to win their third-straight series away from home, here's what you should know about the first stop on their trip.
THE BASICS
Notes: The Brewers went 1-2 at Coors Field during the 2022 season, winning the series opener 6-4 before dropping the second game 10-7 in extra innings and the series finale 8-4 in early September. The stadium, known as a hitter-friendly ballpark, has the highest "park factor" over the last three years, according to Baseball Savant. Taking the mound
Right-handed pitcher Freddy Peralta is scheduled to start for Milwaukee in the series opener on Tuesday night, while righty Ryan Feltner is set to toe the rubber for Colorado. The 26-year-old Peralta enters the game with a 3-2 record in five appearances this season with a 3.77 ERA. The 26-year-old Feltner is 2-2 in five starts with a 4.68 ERA.
In the second game of the series, lefty Eric Lauer, 27, will take the mound with a 3-2 record and 5.19 ERA as he squares off against Rockies lefty Kyle Freeland, 29, who enters with a 2-3 record and 4.32 ERA.
The series will wrap up on Thursday afternoon with 36-year-old Milwaukee lefty Wade Miley (3-1, 1.86 ERA) going against 26-year-old Colorado lefty Noah Davis (0-1, 6.17 ERA).
The Rockies enter the series with the team's pitching staff 27th in the 30-team league with a 5.36 ERA and 26th in batting average against at .270. The Brewers' staff, meanwhile, ranks third in baseball with a 3.41 ERA and ninth with an batting average against of .233.
At the plate
While the Brewers and Rockies pitching staffs have found varying levels of success through the first month of the season, both teams have struggled to make a consistent impact on offense.
Milwaukee enters the series ranked 20th in team batting average at .241 and 18th in runs scored at 128 through 28 games. Colorado, meanwhile, comes in tied for 13th with a .250 team average and 24th in runs scored with 115 in 29 games.
First baseman Rowdy Tellez has been on a tear for the Brewers with six home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 15 games while hitting .314 during that stretch. Tellez, who's hitting .247 on the year, leads Milwaukee with eight home runs this season while his 20 RBIs tie Brian Anderson for the team lead. Catcher William Contreras, who enters having reached base safely in 10 straight games and in 21 of 22 this season, is first among qualified Brewers with a .295 batting average.
The Rockies are led at the plate by catcher Elías Díaz, who's hitting a team-best .321 to go along with two home runs and 11 RBIs, and first baseman C.J. Cron, who's pacing the team with six homers and 16 RBIs while going .242 at the plate.
Follow the Milwaukee Brewers' 2023 season as it unfolds
March 30: Cubs 4, Brewers 0
Chicago second baseman Nico Hoerner scores past Milwaukee catcher William Contreras on a single by Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson during a four-run third inning in the
Cubs' 4-0 win over the Brewers on Opening Day, March 30, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Brewers starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first loss of the year after giving up four earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts, while Cubs starter Marcus Stroman earned the win after holding Milwaukee scoreless and striking out eight over six innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 1: Brewers 3, Cubs 1
Milwaukee's William Contreras runs down the baseline after hitting an RBI single during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 1, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Brewers scored all three of their runs in the eighth to pick up their first win of the season.
Quinn Harris, Associated Press
April 2: Brewers 9, Cubs 5
Milwaukee shortstop Willy Adames hits a single to during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-5 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Wrigley Field in Chicago. Starter Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee after giving up five hits and two earned runs over 5 1/3 innings.
Erin Hooley, Associated Press
April 3: Brewers 10, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Brice Turang laughs after being soaked by Willy Adames after the
Brewers' 10-0 win over the New York Mets in their home opener on April 3 at American Family Field in Milwaukee. Turang hit a grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning as the Brewers won their third straight game.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 4: Brewers 9, Mets 0
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 9-0 win over the New York Mets on April 4 in Milwaukee. With Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon on hand to throw out the first pitch, the Brewers started using a cheesehead in home run celebrations and they got a lot of mileage out of it, hitting back-to-back-back shots in the sixth inning and back-to-back blasts in the seventh.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 5: Brewers 7, Mets 6
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts after hitting a walk-off home run in the ninth inning to propel the Brewers to a 6-7 win over the New York Mets on April 5 in Milwaukee. The Brewers swept the series, outscoring the Mets 26-6 over the three games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 7: Brewers 4, Cardinals 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson is tagged out by St. Louis' Paul Goldschmidt after being caught in a rundown during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 4-0 win over the Cardinals on April 7 in Milwaukee. Starter Brandon Woodruff earned the win after giving up four hits in 5 1/3 innings as the Brewers won their sixth straight game to improve to 6-1 on the year.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 8: Cardinals 6, Brewers 0
Milwaukee starting pitcher Eric Lauer reacts after giving up a two-run home run to St. Louis' Jordan Walker during the third inning of the
Cardinals' 6-0 win over the Brewers on April 8 in Milwaukee. Lauer picked up his first loss of the season after surrendering six earned runs over four innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 9: Brewers 6, Cardinals 1
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a two-run double during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 6-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on April 9 in Milwaukee. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta earned his second win of the season after giving up four hits, one earned run and striking out seven over six innings.
Morry Gash, Associated Press
April 10: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Willy Adames loses the ball after forcing out Arizona's Nick Ahmed while trying to turn a double play during the fourth inning of the
Diamondbacks' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 10, 2023, in Phoenix. Adames was charged with an error on the play, but Milwaukee escaped the inning without surrendering a run. Brewers starter Wade Miley picked up his first loss of the season after giving up five hits and three earned runs over five innings.
Matt York, Associated Press
April 11: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1
Milwaukee's Mike Brosseau heads for first on a two-run double off Arizona relief pitcher Miguel Castro during the Brewers' 5-run seventh inning in a
7-1 win over the Diamondbacks on April 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Starter Corbin Burnes picked up his first win of the year, giving up just three hits and striking out eight batters over eight scoreless innings.
Ross D. Franklin, Associated Press
April 12: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3
Milwaukee catcher William Contreras tags out Arizona's Jake McCarthy trying to score a run on a ball hit by Alek Thomas for the final out in the third inning of the
Diamondbacks' 7-3 win over the Brewers on April 12, 2023, in Phoenix. Despite McCarthy failing to score on the play, Arizona scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Janson Junk, making his first start of the year, got the loss for Milwaukee after giving up seven hits and four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Rick Scuteri, Associated Press
April 13: Brewers 4, Padres 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez hits a sacrifice fly during the tenth inning to drive in Christian Yelich and put the Brewers ahead 4-3 over the San Diego Padres on April 13, 2023, in San Diego. Tellez also hit a two-run home run in the first inning as Milwaukee went on to
defeat San Diego 4-3 in 10 innings. Brewers reliever Devin Williams earned his second win of the year after striking out three in one scoreless inning of work.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 14: Brewers 11, Padres 2
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich celebrates with teammate Willy Adames after hitting a home run during the second inning of the
Brewers' 11-2 win over the San Diego Padres on April 14, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer earned his second win of the year after allowing five hits and one earned run while striking out five over six innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 15: Padres 10, Brewers 3
San Diego's Xander Bogaerts reacts after scoring off an RBI-single by Jake Cronenworth during the first inning of the Padres' 10-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on April 15, 2023, in San Diego. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta picked up his first loss of the season after allowing nine hits and five earned runs over five innings.
Gregory Bull, Associated Press
April 16: Brewers 1, Padres 0
Milwaukee's Brian Anderson bats in the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 1-0 win over the San Diego Padres on April 16, 2023, in San Diego. Anderson drove in the only run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the second inning as Milwaukee took three of four games in the series.
Brandon Sloter, Associated Press
April 17: Brewers 7, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's Willy Adames runs the bases during the
Brewers' 7-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 17, 2023, in Seattle. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes picked up his second win of the season but left the game with a left pectoral strain after giving up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 18: Brewers 6, Mariners 5 (11 innings)
Milwaukee's Garrett Mitchell reacts as he injures his shoulder sliding into third base against Seattle's Eugenio Suarez during the tenth inning of the
Brewers' 6-5 win over the Mariners in extra innings on April 18, 2023, in Seattle. Mitchell could miss the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 19: Brewers 5, Mariners 3
Milwaukee's William Contreras scores during the seventh inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners on April 19, 2023, in Seattle. The Brewers scored five runs in the seventh to erase the Mariners' 2-0 lead and take control of the game.
Lindsey Wasson, Associated Press
April 21: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich tosses his bat after striking out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on April 21, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss snapped Milwaukee's four-game winning streak that capped its 7-3 road trip.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 22: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer makes a leaping catch during the eighth inning of the
Brewers' 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on April 22, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Wade Miley picked up his third win of the season for Milwaukee, giving up four hits and two earned runs in 5 innings of work.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
April 23: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5
Boston's Alex Verdugo slides home safe against the late tag by Milwaukee's Victor Caratini during the first inning of the
Red Sox's 12-5 win over the Brewers on April 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. Boston scored nine runs in the top of the eighth inning to take control of the game, going on to win the series 2-1.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 24: Tigers 4, Brewers 2
Detroit's Eric Haase reacts after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning of the
Tigers' 4-23 win over the Brewers on April 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. The loss marked the first time of the season the Brewers dropped consecutive games.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 25: Tigers 4, Brewers 3
Milwaukee's Rowdy Tellez reacts to flying out during the first inning of the
Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Tigers on April 25, 2023, in Milwaukee. Tellez responded with a home run in the sixth inning but it wasn't enough as the Brewers dropped their third straight game.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 26: Brewers 6, Tigers 2
Milwaukee's Victor Caratini celebrates his home run during the third inning of the
Brewers' 6-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The win ended the Brewers' first losing streak of the season at three games.
Kenny Yoo, Associated Press
April 28: Brewers 2, Angels 1
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer catches a fly ball by during the fourth inning of the
Brewers' 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 28, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 29: Brewers 7, Angels 5
Milwaukee right fielder Joey Wiemer makes a diving catch during the sixth inning of the
Brewers' 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels on April 29, 2023, in Milwaukee. Starter Corbin Burnes earned his third win of the season after giving up five hits and one earned run while striking out five batters over six innings of work.
Jeffrey Phelps, Associated Press
April 30: Angels 3, Brewers 0
Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer, left, reacts after watching a solo home run hit by Los Angeles' Shohei Ohtani during the third inning of the Angels' 3-0 win over the Brewers on April 30, 2023, in Milwaukee.
Aaron Gash, Associated Press
May 2: Brewers at Rockies - 7:40 p.m.
May 3: Brewers at Rockies - 7:40 p.m.
May 4: Brewers at Rockies - 2:10 p.m.
May 5: Brewers at Giants - 9:15 p.m.
May 6: Brewers at Giants - 6:15 p.m.
May 7: Brewers at Giants - 3:05 p.m.
May 8: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 6:40 p.m.
May 9: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 6:40 p.m.
May 10: Brewers vs. Dodgers - 12:40 p.m.
May 12: Brewers vs. Royals - 7:10 p.m.
May 13: Brewers vs. Royals - 6:10 p.m.
May 14: Brewers vs. Royals - 1:10 p.m.
May 15: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
May 16: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
May 17: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
May 19: Brewers at Rays - 5:40 p.m.
May 20: Brewers at Rays - 3:10 p.m.
May 21: Brewers at Rays - 12:40 p.m.
May 22: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m.
May 23: Brewers vs. Astros - 6:40 p.m.
May 24: Brewers vs. Astros - 12:10 p.m.
May 25: Brewers vs. Giants - 6:40 p.m.
May 26: Brewers vs. Giants - 7:10 p.m.
May 27: Brewers vs. Giants - 3:10 p.m.
May 28: Brewers vs. Giants - 1:10 p.m.
May 30: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m.
May 31: Brewers at Blue Jays - 6:07 p.m.
June 1: Brewers at Blue Jays - 12:07 p.m.
June 2: Brewers at Reds - 4:10 p.m.
June 3: Brewers at Reds - 3:10 p.m.
June 4: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m.
June 5: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
June 6: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m.
June 7: Brewers vs. Orioles - 6:40 p.m.
June 8: Brewers vs. Orioles - 1:10 p.m.
June 9: Brewers vs. Athletics - 7:10 p.m.
June 10: Brewers vs. Athletics - 3:10 p.m.
June 11: Brewers vs. Athletics - 1:10 p.m.
June 13: Brewers at Twins - 6:40 p.m.
June 14: Brewers at Twins - 12:10 p.m.
June 16: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m.
June 17: Brewers vs. Pirates - 3:10 p.m.
June 18: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m.
June 19: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m.
June 20: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 7:10 p.m.
June 21: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - 1:10 p.m.
June 23: Brewers at Guardians - 6:10 p.m.
June 24: Brewers at Guardians - 3:10 p.m.
June 25: Brewers at Guardians - 12:40 p.m.
June 26: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 27: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 28: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 29: Brewers at Mets - 6:10 p.m.
June 30: Brewers at Pirates - 6:05 p.m.
July 1: Brewers at Pirates - 3:05 p.m.
July 2: Brewers at Pirates - 12:35 p.m.
July 3: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m.
July 4: Brewers vs. Cubs - 3:10 p.m.
July 5: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
July 6: Brewers vs. Cubs - 1:10 p.m.
July 7: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 8: Brewers vs. Reds - 3:10 p.m.
July 9: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m.
July 14: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
July 15: Brewers at Reds - 6:10 p.m.
July 16: Brewers at Reds - 12:40 p.m.
July 18: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m.
July 19: Brewers at Phillies - 5:40 p.m.
July 20: Brewers at Phillies - 11:35 a.m.
July 21: Brewers vs. Braves - 7:10 p.m.
July 22: Brewers vs. Braves - 6:15 p.m.
July 23: Brewers vs. Braves - 1:10 p.m.
July 24: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 25: Brewers vs. Reds - 7:10 p.m.
July 26: Brewers vs. Reds - 1:10 p.m.
July 28: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 29: Brewers at Braves - 6:20 p.m.
July 30: Brewers at Braves - 12:30 p.m.
July 31: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 1: Brewers at Nationals - 6:05 p.m.
Aug. 2: Brewers at Nationals - 12:05 p.m.
Aug. 3: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 4: Brewers vs. Pirates - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 5: Brewers vs. Pirates - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 6: Brewers vs. Pirates - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 7: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 8: Brewers vs. Rockies - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 9: Brewers vs. Rockies - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 11: Brewers at White Sox - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 12: Brewers at White Sox - 6:15 p.m.
Aug. 13: Brewers at White Sox - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 15: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 16: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 17: Brewers at Dodgers - 9:10 p.m.
Aug. 18: Brewers at Rangers - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 19: Brewers at Rangers - 3:05 p.m.
Aug. 20: Brewers at Rangers - 1:35 p.m.
Aug. 22: Brewers vs. Twins - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 23: Brewers vs. Twins - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 25: Brewers vs. Padres - 7:10 p.m.
Aug. 26: Brewers vs. Padres - 6:10 p.m.
Aug. 27: Brewers vs. Padres - 1:10 p.m.
Aug. 28: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 29: Brewers at Cubs - 7:05 p.m.
Aug. 30: Brewers at Cubs - 1:20 p.m.
Sept. 1: Brewers vs. Phillies - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 2: Brewers vs. Phillies - 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 3: Brewers vs. Phillies - 12:05 p.m.
Sept. 4: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 5: Brewers at Pirates - 5:35 p.m.
Sept. 6: Brewers at Pirates - 11:35 a.m.
Sept. 8: Brewers at Yankees - 6:05 p.m.
Sept. 9: Brewers at Yankees - 1:05 p.m.
Sept. 10: Brewers at Yankees - 12:35 p.m.
Sept. 11: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 12: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 13: Brewers vs. Marlins - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 14: Brewers vs. Marlins - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 15: Brewers vs. Nationals - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 16: Brewers vs. Nationals - 6:10 p.m.
Sept. 17: Brewers vs. Nationals - 1:10 p.m.
Sept. 18: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 19: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 20: Brewers at Cardinals - 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 21: Brewers at Cardinals - 12:15 p.m.
Sept. 22: Brewers at Marlins - 5:40 p.m.
Sept. 23: Brewers at Marlins - 3:10 p.m.
Sept. 24: Brewers at Marlins - 12:40 p.m.
Sept. 26: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 27: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 28: Brewers vs. Cardinals - 6:40 p.m.
Sept. 29: Brewers vs. Cubs - 7:10 p.m.
Sept. 30: Brewers vs. Cubs - 6:10 p.m.
Oct. 1: Brewers vs. Cubs - 2:10 p.m.
