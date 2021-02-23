Travis Shaw confident he'll find work in return to Milwaukee

Shaw isn't guaranteed a job. The Brewers didn't sign another third base candidate during the offseason but are considering Luis Urias for the job as well as other internal candidates.

"I don't know how it's going to roll for him this year," Counsell said. "I don't know what the opportunity is going to be for him. But I know with the way our roster is situated, he's a fit."

Shaw's contract includes an opt-out that allows him to return to the open market if he isn't added to the roster by March 15.

"I’m not looking at that right now," Shaw said. "I’m just coming in every day trying to show that I still have a lot left in the tank and I’m confident I will be able to do that. If I play like I know I can play, I’m confident that Opening Day will work itself out.”

Game planning

The Brewers open Cactus League play Sunday against the Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona, but it's unlikely the teams will play a full nine-inning game.

As part of the 2021 health and safety protocols, Major League Baseball has allowed teams to shorten games to as few as five innings at the start of spring training, with a goal of protecting players from injuries and limiting interaction to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.