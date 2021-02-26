'Terrible' 2020 season doesn't bring down Brewers slugger Christian Yelich

"I think this year is going to be similar but different," Yelich said. "We've been through these experiences, so it's not going to be as much of a shock. Whatever routine you had last year pretty much got thrown out the window … Now you kind of come into the new year with a better understanding of what’s ahead of you and how you have to deal with it."

Brewers manager Craig Counsell was impressed with the way Yelich handled himself amidst the lofty expectations of 2019, as well as the way he handled the frustration in 2020.

"He’s great at finding motivation to kind of overcome stuff, to take the next step or just finding motivation for what’s next," Counsell said. "I think we’re going to see a very motivated player. He was disappointed in the results last year, disappointed in his performance. He wants to be better and he’s going to be better."

