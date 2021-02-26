 Skip to main content
'Terrible' 2020 season doesn't bring down Brewers slugger Christian Yelich
How does one of the best players in baseball bounce back from one of the worst seasons of his career?

For Christian Yelich, it's no different than trying to build off one of his best seasons.

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder went into last spring hoping to start fresh after his 2019 season was cut short by a fractured knee cap. He had just signed his massive contract extension and gotten his first few game appearances of spring training when baseball shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When he returned to work in June, Yelich struggled through the series of summer camp intra-squad contests and once the regular season began was never able to get going. The two-time National League batting champ hit just .205 in 2020. He still hit 12 home runs in 58 games, but his on-base percentage dropped from a league-best .429 to .356, slugging percentage went from .671 to .430 and OPS went from 1.100 to .786.

"I was pretty much terrible," Yelich said Friday during his first media availability of spring training. "I just wasn't good, but it is what it is. This is baseball and that stuff happens. You can't change it now and you can't do anything about it ... whether you were the MVP last year or you sucked, everybody starts at zero in spring training and the new year."

It's the same approach Yelich took into 2019 after he hit a career-best .326 with 36 home runs, 110 RBIs and a 1.000 OPS to lead the Brewers to within a game of the World Series and become the fourth player in franchise history to win a MVP award.

From the day he arrived in camp in 2019, Yelich was peppered with questions on how he'd build on his success, especially after setting the bar so high. Yelich insisted at the time he didn't feel any pressure to live up to the expectations he set for himself, focusing on the reality of starting a new year with a clean slate.

Yelich managed to do just that, topping his 2018 numbers in batting average, OBP, SLG, OPS as well as home runs (44) and was again a favorite for MVP honors before his season-ending injury in September.

The injury was one of many factors that may have contributed to Yelich's struggles a year ago. While fully recovered when he reported to spring training, his offseason workout routine was adjusted because of the rehab process. With a total of 11 at-bats in spring training, he also wasn't able to do much in terms of fine-tuning his swing or timing before the shutdown.

Add in a shortened 60-game schedule and it was a recipe for disaster.

"I have a few ideas of what (went wrong)," Yelich said. "I don’t really want to get too into it or go too deep into why. I feel like I know and have a handle on it and some other people do as well, but it is what it is. You can’t change it. It happened."

To make sure it doesn't happen again, Yelich spent a few days during the offseason in Nashville working closely with hitting coach Andy Haines. Other than that, he returned to as much of a normal offseason routine as possible with the pandemic still a concern. That, and the fact he and his teammates have a better idea how to navigate baseball during a pandemic, has him optimistic last year will be an aberration.

"I think this year is going to be similar but different," Yelich said. "We've been through these experiences, so it's not going to be as much of a shock. Whatever routine you had last year pretty much got thrown out the window … Now you kind of come into the new year with a better understanding of what’s ahead of you and how you have to deal with it."

Brewers manager Craig Counsell was impressed with the way Yelich handled himself amidst the lofty expectations of 2019, as well as the way he handled the frustration in 2020. 

"He’s great at finding motivation to kind of overcome stuff, to take the next step or just finding motivation for what’s next," Counsell said. "I think we’re going to see a very motivated player. He was disappointed in the results last year, disappointed in his performance. He wants to be better and he’s going to be better."

Around the horn

Eric Lauer, Angel Perdomo, Justin Topa and Miguel Sanchez will be among the pitchers to take the mound Sunday against the White Sox in the Cactus League opener. Counsell said a decision has yet to be reached on the length of that game. ... Catcher Jacob Nottingham is still rehabbing from offseason surgery on his thumb and has yet to begin resume a full workload this spring. "We’re going to be behind with Jacob," Counsell said. "He’s not going to be on the field early in the Cactus League season. There are things that he can do. He can throw, things like that. It’s just catching we’re going to be slow with because that’s where the problem occurred and that’s the chance where he could re-aggravate it." ... Outfielder Avisail Garcia said he dropped 36 pounds during the offseason by consulting a nutritionist and adjusting his diet to eliminate salt and sugar. "My body feels great, I’ve got more energy and I’m feeling good," Garcia said.

Here's everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona

