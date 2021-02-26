'Terrible' 2020 season doesn't bring down Brewers slugger Christian Yelich

How does one of the best players in baseball bounce back from one of the worst seasons of his career?
For Christian Yelich, it's no different than trying to build off one of his best seasons.
The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder went into last spring hoping to start fresh after his 2019 season was cut short by a fractured knee cap. He had just signed his massive contract extension and gotten his first few game appearances of spring training when baseball shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
When he returned to work in June, Yelich struggled through the series of summer camp intra-squad contests and once the regular season began was never able to get going. The two-time National League batting champ hit just .205 in 2020. He still hit 12 home runs in 58 games, but his on-base percentage dropped from a league-best .429 to .356, slugging percentage went from .671 to .430 and OPS went from 1.100 to .786.
"I was pretty much terrible," Yelich said Friday during his first media availability of spring training. "I just wasn't good, but it is what it is. This is baseball and that stuff happens. You can't change it now and you can't do anything about it ... whether you were the MVP last year or you sucked, everybody starts at zero in spring training and the new year."
It's the same approach Yelich took into 2019 after he hit a career-best .326 with 36 home runs, 110 RBIs and a 1.000 OPS to lead the Brewers to within a game of the World Series and become the fourth player in franchise history to win a MVP award.
From the day he arrived in camp in 2019, Yelich was peppered with questions on how he'd build on his success, especially after setting the bar so high. Yelich insisted at the time he didn't feel any pressure to live up to the expectations he set for himself, focusing on the reality of starting a new year with a clean slate.
Yelich managed to do just that, topping his 2018 numbers in batting average, OBP, SLG, OPS as well as home runs (44) and was again a favorite for MVP honors before his season-ending injury in September.
The injury was one of many factors that may have contributed to Yelich's struggles a year ago. While fully recovered when he reported to spring training, his offseason workout routine was adjusted because of the rehab process. With a total of 11 at-bats in spring training, he also wasn't able to do much in terms of fine-tuning his swing or timing before the shutdown.
Add in a shortened 60-game schedule and it was a recipe for disaster.
"I have a few ideas of what (went wrong)," Yelich said. "I don’t really want to get too into it or go too deep into why. I feel like I know and have a handle on it and some other people do as well, but it is what it is. You can’t change it. It happened."
To make sure it doesn't happen again, Yelich spent a few days during the offseason in Nashville working closely with hitting coach Andy Haines. Other than that, he returned to as much of a normal offseason routine as possible with the pandemic still a concern. That, and the fact he and his teammates have a better idea how to navigate baseball during a pandemic, has him optimistic last year will be an aberration.
"I think this year is going to be similar but different," Yelich said. "We've been through these experiences, so it's not going to be as much of a shock. Whatever routine you had last year pretty much got thrown out the window … Now you kind of come into the new year with a better understanding of what’s ahead of you and how you have to deal with it."
Brewers manager Craig Counsell was impressed with the way Yelich handled himself amidst the lofty expectations of 2019, as well as the way he handled the frustration in 2020.
"He’s great at finding motivation to kind of overcome stuff, to take the next step or just finding motivation for what’s next," Counsell said. "I think we’re going to see a very motivated player. He was disappointed in the results last year, disappointed in his performance. He wants to be better and he’s going to be better."
Around the horn
Eric Lauer, Angel Perdomo, Justin Topa and Miguel Sanchez will be among the pitchers to take the mound Sunday against the White Sox in the Cactus League opener. Counsell said a decision has yet to be reached on the length of that game. ... Catcher Jacob Nottingham is still rehabbing from offseason surgery on his thumb and has yet to begin resume a full workload this spring. "We’re going to be behind with Jacob," Counsell said. "He’s not going to be on the field early in the Cactus League season. There are things that he can do. He can throw, things like that. It’s just catching we’re going to be slow with because that’s where the problem occurred and that’s the chance where he could re-aggravate it." ... Outfielder Avisail Garcia said he dropped 36 pounds during the offseason by consulting a nutritionist and adjusting his diet to eliminate salt and sugar. "My body feels great, I’ve got more energy and I’m feeling good," Garcia said.
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.