Shorter spring games beneficial to Brewers, Craig Counsell says

Through three Cactus League games, the Milwaukee Brewers have yet to play a full nine innings.

As part of an effort to protect players from being exposed to and potentially spreading the coronavirus, Major League Baseball is allowing teams to shorten Cactus and Grapefruit League games to as few as five innings through the first two weeks of spring training.

The option allows teams to pack fewer players on buses, in dugouts and into already-cramped visiting clubhouses. While it might make baseball purists cringe, it's an option that has very few detractors.

"The fans will be scratching their heads at times," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "But, for us, on our side, it’s going to be really helpful in getting our guys ready for the season. It’s never more frustrating when you have a starter in his second outing and you want to get him up twice and he has a 35-pitch inning. It just doesn’t go very well. So, these rules are going to be very helpful for us developmentally and help us get guys ready for the season."

Pitchers are the primary reason for shorter games, but the rule will require Counsell to adjust the way he utilizes his position players, too. With fewer late-inning replacements available, regular players will likely see more action.