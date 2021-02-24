MLB is deadening baseballs to liven up the game. Pitchers and managers approve.

"The overall feeling I've gotten from friends and family and fans that I've talked to is that, yeah, seeing home runs is almost like watching the NBA and guys throwing up three-pointers all the time," said Rich Hill, a 40-year-old pitcher who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Rays.

"It understandably has a point to it, but strategically, if we want to continue to grow the health of the game, we might want to rethink where we are right now. And I don't think I'm the only one who feels that way."

Hitters are bigger and stronger and have a more discerning batting eye, and the dramatic increase in defensive shifts in the last six years pushed many to alter the launch angles of their swings to generate more loft. Their logic is sound: A home run beats the shift every time.

With balls jumping off bats and so many hitter-friendly parks throughout the league, home runs were bound to increase. Slight variations in the ball also affected slugging. Many pitchers complained in 2019 that flatter seams forced them to change grips and reduced the drag on the ball in flight.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recalled the frustration his pitchers would have when they'd execute a two-strike down-and-away fastball, only to have the hitter flick his bat at the ball and hit an opposite-field homer.