Mark Attanasio appreciative of players' handling of health and safety protocols

"There's a light at the end of the tunnel," Attanasio said.

There also soon could be fans in the stands. The Brewers submitted a 350-page health and safety plan to City of Milwaukee officials last week in the hopes of allowing up to 35% capacity at 41,000-seat American Family Field, starting with the season opener against the Minnesota Twins on April 1.

Like the players, Attanasio wants fans back for the atmosphere and energy they provide. But as an owner, he knows fan turnout is vital to teams' bottom lines — and especially to the Brewers, who regularly finish among the MLB leaders in attendance despite playing in the league's smallest market. The Brewers drew 2.9 million fans in 2019.

"We felt it, for sure," Attanasio said of the economic sting of playing in empty stadiums last year. "But it didn't really affect us in how I've looked at things. We were able to get Kolten Wong to join us, bring back Brett Anderson and we made a good run at Justin Turner."

Wong's two-year, $18 million deal was the biggest investment Milwaukee made during the offseason and while president of baseball operations David Stearns has Attanasio's blessing to continue looking for ways to improve the team, Attanasio has no qualms about going into the season with the group currently at work in Arizona.