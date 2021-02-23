 Skip to main content
Mark Attanasio appreciative of players' handling of health and safety protocols
MILWAUKEE — When Mark Attanasio committed to spending up to $60 million to renovate the Milwaukee Brewers’ spring training complex, he had no way of knowing that less than two years later a COVID-19 pandemic would make it perhaps the best investment of his life.

"I don’t know where we would have had this meeting a few years ago,” Attanasio said Tuesday after his annual address to the team ahead of its first full-squad workout in Phoenix. "Maybe out behind the dugout or something on the field in order to be properly spread out."

Attanasio's address was truncated slightly because of the limitations in place due to the pandemic, but his message this year began with heartfelt appreciation to the players who adhered to the guidelines and procedures put in place last year when baseball returned from its three-month hiatus.

"My son and I went through the protocols to be a Tier 2 employee last year — regular testing, somewhat isolated, we didn't go out, so we got a little bit of a taste of what the guys went through," Attanasio said. "But we didn't have to get on a plane, go to other cities and isolate so I thanked them for their commitment."

Attanasio is hoping for the same level of commitment this year as baseball returns to a full spring training and a traditional 162-game schedule even though the pandemic, while slowing thanks to growing vaccination numbers, rages on.

"There's a light at the end of the tunnel," Attanasio said.

There also soon could be fans in the stands. The Brewers submitted a 350-page health and safety plan to City of Milwaukee officials last week in the hopes of allowing up to 35% capacity at 41,000-seat American Family Field, starting with the season opener against the Minnesota Twins on April 1.

Like the players, Attanasio wants fans back for the atmosphere and energy they provide. But as an owner, he knows fan turnout is vital to teams' bottom lines — and especially to the Brewers, who regularly finish among the MLB leaders in attendance despite playing in the league's smallest market. The Brewers drew 2.9 million fans in 2019.

"We felt it, for sure," Attanasio said of the economic sting of playing in empty stadiums last year. "But it didn't really affect us in how I've looked at things. We were able to get Kolten Wong to join us, bring back Brett Anderson and we made a good run at Justin Turner."

Wong's two-year, $18 million deal was the biggest investment Milwaukee made during the offseason and while president of baseball operations David Stearns has Attanasio's blessing to continue looking for ways to improve the team, Attanasio has no qualms about going into the season with the group currently at work in Arizona.

"We're very happy with the group we have," Attanasio said. "(Manager) Craig (Counsell) went through the list of teams that have made the playoffs the last three years — the Astros, Indians, Yankees, Braves, Dodgers and us — and we have largely last year's group returning. Plus, we're adding Kolten Wong and Lorenzo Cain back in center field, so we've definitely made some additions."

None it matters, though, if the team can't get through the season without avoiding a virus outbreak. The Brewers were fortunate to do so in 2020 but more games and more travel mean players have to be even more diligent.

Attanasio thinks the players will be able to handle it and reminded them that as more of them get vaccinated, the fewer protocols will be needed. He's not requiring players to get the shot when it becomes available but has encouraged it and is committed to giving his players all the information they need to make the choice.

"Understanding that it’s hard to have someone put it in their body, but I put it in my mom’s 92½-year-old body and she’s doing great,” Attanasio said.

