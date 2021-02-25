 Skip to main content
Jack-of-all-trades Daniel Robertson seeks roster spot with Brewers
BREWERS

Daniel Robertson doesn't know where he'll play this season, he just wants a chance to play.

Robertson, a first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in the 2012 MLB draft, is in spring camp with the Milwaukee Brewers after signing a one-year, $900,000 contract.

With experience at second base, shortstop and third base, Robertson is an ideal fit for a team that puts an emphasis on versatility, as well as a team that has no projected starter at third heading into 2021.

When he signed his deal last month, Robertson said he felt he was still capable of being more than "just a utility player," hoping that regular playing time would help him return to the form that once made him one of the Athletics' top prospects.

But now he's ready to grab whatever glove is needed to get him on the field. That includes the outfield, where Robertson has played sparingly but will see extensive work during spring training.

He got his first extended exposure to the outfield last season during a 13-game stint with the San Francisco Giants. It wasn't much, but enough to give Robertson a baseline as he goes into spring.

"I did some work there in the offseason," Robertson said. "The only way you get more comfortable out there so it’s not foreign is just (getting) the reps and innings and just trying to solidify that piece of the puzzle. Just like every position, you keep working, you keep trying to get better.

"That’s what I’ll continue to do.”

Traded to Tampa Bay in January 2015, Robertson made his big league debut two years later and hit .206 with five home runs and 19 RBIs in 75 games for the Rays. In 2018, he hit .262 with a .797 OPS in 87 games.

A thumb injury cut his 2018 short and Robertson's production fell off the next season when he posted a .607 OPS in 237 plate appearances. Tampa designated him for assignment last season and after signing with the San Francisco Giants, Robertson batted .333 in 13 games.

Robertson is in camp with an open mind and ready for whatever he's asked to do.

"I’m at a point in my career where I’m going to just have fun, enjoy it, not take it for granted and not beat myself up over the little things I can’t control like who’s playing third, who’s playing short or how do I fit into the equation," Robertson said. "I’m here for a reason. Obviously they know I can help the team win, and I’ll be ready to do that.”

Jolt of energy

Daniel Vogelbach made a quick impression on his new teammates late last season with both his bat and his personality.

Claimed off waivers in August when the Brewers parted ways with first baseman Justin Smoak, Vogelbach batted .328 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .987 OPS over the final 19 games while being considered the "conductor" of the team's "positivity train," a concept the players devised to help cope with the challenges of the short 2020 season.

"He gave us a big boost," manager Craig Counsell said. "He's got a great energy to him. He talks a lot ... I thought that was a great vibe he created in the dugout and he just performed."

Vogelbach is looking to build on his 2020 performance — on the field and off — during a full spring training.

"I pride myself on smiling and trying to make other people smile," Vogelbach said. "It's a tough game we play and not just the game — life, too — but the main thing is I'm super-competitive. I want to win. ... Coming into this locker room last September, you can feel it. (Winning) is the No. 1 priority."

After serving primarily as Milwaukee's designated hitter last season, Vogelbach is spending his spring working to improve at first base where he'll likely back up Keston Hiura unless MLB makes another late decision to institute a universal DH for 2021. He has 90 appearances there overall since breaking into the league in 2016.

"Our goal this spring is just to spend time with him defensively," Counsell said. "He definitely understands that it’s his best path to the field and more playing time right now."

Spring broadcast schedule

The Brewers will broadcast 26 of their 29 Cactus League games this spring, starting with their exhibition opener Sunday against the Chicago White Sox which will be available on the Brewers Radio Network — the first of 18 radio broadcasts this spring.

Fox Sports Wisconsin will air the first of its 12 televised games on Wednesday, March 3, when it simulcasts the Fox Sports San Diego feed. The Brewers' own television broadcast team will handle its first assignment a day later when the Brewers host Cleveland at American Family Fields.

Five more games will be webcast at Brewers.com.

Around the horn

Orlando Arcia was back in camp after missing the last few days while undergoing and recovering from dental work. Other than that, the Brewers have made it through the first week of camp without any health setbacks.

"We're on a good pace," Counsell said. "The injury report is clean."

Christian Yelich will start playing Cactus League games earlier than he has in springs past as he looks to get back on track after a subpar season.

Although he didn't reveal the specific order, Counsell said there was a plan in place for pitching in Sunday's Cactus League opener with a handful of pitchers each making a one-inning appearance.

Here's everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona

vogelbach mug 2-25

