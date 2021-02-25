Jack-of-all-trades Daniel Robertson seeks roster spot with Brewers

Daniel Robertson doesn't know where he'll play this season, he just wants a chance to play.

Robertson, a first-round pick of the Oakland Athletics in the 2012 MLB draft, is in spring camp with the Milwaukee Brewers after signing a one-year, $900,000 contract.

With experience at second base, shortstop and third base, Robertson is an ideal fit for a team that puts an emphasis on versatility, as well as a team that has no projected starter at third heading into 2021.

When he signed his deal last month, Robertson said he felt he was still capable of being more than "just a utility player," hoping that regular playing time would help him return to the form that once made him one of the Athletics' top prospects.

But now he's ready to grab whatever glove is needed to get him on the field. That includes the outfield, where Robertson has played sparingly but will see extensive work during spring training.

He got his first extended exposure to the outfield last season during a 13-game stint with the San Francisco Giants. It wasn't much, but enough to give Robertson a baseline as he goes into spring.