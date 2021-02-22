Closer? Middle reliever? Josh Hader fine with any role for Brewers

Nobody asks Josh Hader about starting anymore.

The Milwaukee Brewers left-hander was peppered with questions about returning to that role during spring training in 2018 after he earned his first big-league call-up and posted a 2.08 ERA out of the bullpen down the stretch in 2017.

The Brewers left Hader in a relief role and he’s excelled ever since, winning back-to-back NL Reliever of the Year honors, but there’s a new question for Hader as spring training gets underway: How will he be used this year?

Although his role hasn’t changed, the way he performs it has evolved through the years. First, Hader was a middle-inning fireman of sorts, often getting starters out of a jam that bridged the gap to the back end of Milwaukee’s bullpen.

In 2019, he slid into the closer’s role when Corey Knebel was lost to injury but still worked a number of multiple-inning outings. Hader returned to the closer role again in 2020 but this time in a more traditional manner with rookie right-hander Devin Williams handling set-up-man duties.

So what will it be this year? Hader’s answer is the same as it was at the start of his career.