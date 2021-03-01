Brewers' Tyrone Taylor still plugging away almost decade later

It's hard to believe Tyrone Taylor has spent nearly a decade in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Even Taylor seemed almost shocked by that reality when it was mentioned to him Monday.

"It's crazy," Taylor said. "It has been a lot of ups and downs. I’ve had some injuries, I’ve had some good seasons, some bad ones. I’m just thankful for the journey I’ve been on and thankful that I’ve learned to enjoy the journey itself, and be able to be here right now."

Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft, Taylor has yet to completely break through at the major league level. The slow progress would leave many players frustrated, but Taylor doesn't give the impression he's remotely bothered. Though he admits there have been times when he wondered if it was time to move on.

"Whether it was because of baseball or personal life things that were happening at the time, I’m sure most of us have gone through that," Taylor said. "It’s just part of it, and you learn how to overcome it and keep on rolling. Keep on showing up."