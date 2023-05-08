Fans will have to wait until they return to their vehicles to consume beer and alcohol after the seventh inning of Milwaukee Brewers games at American Family Field this season.

The experiment through the eighth inning during April found the majority of alcohol sales were prior to the eighth inning, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported. The change began with Monday night's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"We've got two homestands under our belts and there have not been any serious issues with general behavior related to extended sales," club spokesperson Tyler Barnes told MLB.com. "But what we've found is that the amount of time we've extended it by averages it out to 15 minutes extra. Because it's late in the game, the sale of alcohol and all concessions drops off a cliff once you get to the eighth inning."

It was a contentious issue around the league as teams experimented with selling alcohol beyond the seventh inning.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm raised the issue on the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast last month.

“The reason we stopped it in the seventh before was to give our fans time to sober up and drive home safe, correct?" Strahm said. “So now with a faster pace game, and me just being a man of common sense, if the game is going to finish quicker, would we not move the beer sales back to the sixth inning to give our fans time to sober up and drive home?

“Instead, we’re going to the eighth, and now you’re putting our fans and our family at risk driving home with people who have just drank beers 22 minutes ago.”

The Brewers were one of at least five teams, which included the Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins, to extend alcohol sales beyond the seventh-inning cutoff.

Major League Baseball instituted several new rules for the 2023 season, and the pitch clock was the reason for experimentation. The timer, which limits pitchers to 15 seconds between pitches with no runners on base and 20 seconds with runners on base, has decreased the time of games to 2 hours, 37 minutes in 2023. That is quicker than the average of 3:04 games took in 2022.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

