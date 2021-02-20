Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook excited about staff's potential

Despite the limitations in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hook has been able to continue working with those players and, in some ways, has found the limitations to be beneficial to the process.

"The offseason was a little different," Hook said. "But I think it's gotten better in a lot of ways because you can get on Zoom and a lot of the guys are getting data that they can send to you so you can see where they're at.

"Five years ago in the minor leagues we’d speak to these guys maybe once in an offseason, but now it’s almost every 10 days I’m speaking to you or getting a Rapsodo report or seeing a video. Some of the guys have been here in Arizona all year long. I know exactly what they’ve been doing, I know the data points, I know how things are rolling. And it’s the same thing for the guys who have not been in Arizona."

The biggest challenge for Hook likely will be monitoring and managing pitchers' workloads as they return to a normal schedule after playing a 60-game season a year ago.