Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich in search of power reboot

MILWAUKEE — It's been a while since Christian Yelich got to spend the All-Star break relaxing.

For the first time since 2017, his last season with the Miami Marlins, the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder was not selected for the All-Star Game.

"Four days off with no responsibilities and some time to himself is going to be a good thing for Christian," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said last weekend as the team wrapped up its first half by losing three of four games against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field.

The teams open the second half Thursday with a three-game set in Cincinnati with the Brewers holding a four-game lead over the Reds in the NL Central.

Yelich finished the half on a high note, going 3-for-7 in Milwaukee's final two games. It followed a six-game stretch in which Yelich went 1-for-17 with seven strikeouts in 21 plate appearances.

Stretches like that have come far more frequently than Yelich would like.

In 59 games, Yelich has batted just .241 with a .768 OPS. That is almost 20 points lower than last season, when he produced a .786 OPS while playing in 58 of Milwaukee's 60 games.