Brewers manager Craig Counsell confident baseball will return this season

MILWAUKEE — Craig Counsell, like just about everyone else in the country right now, isn't sure about a lot of things.

He is, however, confident that eventually, baseball will be back in 2020.

"I’m planning on there being baseball, absolutely," the Milwaukee Brewers' manager said Friday morning in a conference call with reporters. "That’s kind of where my head is at: There’s going to be baseball but I have no idea when."

How that will look remains to be seen. Counsell knows baseball will certainly be different when it finally gets started again, but what that means isn't at the forefront of his mind right now. Instead, he's putting his focus on keeping himself, his family and his community safe as the nation hunkers down in an effort to mitigate the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"There’s not a lot to do right now from (a baseball) perspective," Counsell said. "We’re doing what our neighbors are doing. We’re at home and that’s about it."

Since returning to Milwaukee on Monday night, Counsell has been in regular contact with his players, coaches and the Brewers' front office staff but most of those conversations have revolved around making sure everyone got home safely and remain so.