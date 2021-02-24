Brewers' Lorenzo Cain has no regrets about opting out last season

Last season, MLB announced the universal DH just before the rebooted regular season began.

“It certainly could happen again,” Counsell said. “We don’t have any information leading one way or another, I don’t have any thoughts one way or another. Our thought is to prepare without it, have a backup plan if it happens.”

Brisk sales

Eight of Milwaukee’s 14 spring training home games have sold out and tickets to the remaining games are going quickly, the team announced.

“The demand we are seeing for tickets in Arizona demonstrates that fans are excited to have the opportunity to attend games in person and are comfortable with the extensive efforts to ensure that the experience is safe for all,” said Rick Schlesinger, the team’s president of business operations. “We share our fans’ enthusiasm, and we are confident that we will see similar demand for games in Milwaukee when the team returns in April.”

Capacity at 10,000-seat American Family Fields of Phoenix has been reduced to 2,300 fans per game to comply with health and safety protocols.

