Brewers hitting coach Andy Haines ready to work with clean slate

"Baseball cannot be played that way, it can't," Haines said. "If the game's ever sent us a reminder that it can't be played that way, it sent us a pretty strong one in 2020. There's just a threshold you have to play the game at. We all know when you're trying to do too much your heart's in the right place, but things can break down, your swing can break down, your ability to navigate an at-bat can break down."

Just knowing that the potential for an entire season exists, as well as a normal, six-week spring training schedule, will help players move forward from last season and focus on what's ahead. And though COVID-19 is still restricting some aspects of players' preparation, they'll also have the ability to evaluate their at-bats during games this year with the addition of tablets to the dugout.

"It’s a tool we’re all looking forward to having," Haines said. "Sometimes you don’t know how valuable something is until it’s taken away."