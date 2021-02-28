Brewers' Eric Lauer focuses on total reset during spring

Drawing the starting assignment for the Cactus League opener doesn't have quite the panache of starting on Opening Day. But for left-hander Eric Lauer, getting the nod Sunday for the Milwaukee Brewers' first spring game is a step in the right direction.
Like Luis Urias, who came to Milwaukee with Lauer in a November 2019 trade with the San Diego Padres, Lauer never quite got a chance to show his stuff in 2020 due to myriad obstacles.
First came a shoulder injury during spring training that was expected to sideline him for the start of the regular season. He appeared to catch a break when baseball suspended operations a few days later, but instead of reporting to summer camp healthy and fighting for a spot in the rotation, Lauer was forced to isolate after he was exposed to someone who'd tested positive for COVID-19.
He rejoined the team late in summer camp and started the season on a high note, striking out six batters over 2⅔ scoreless innings in a July 26 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee moved him into the rotation after that but Lauer was shelled in two starts (13 earned runs in 6⅔ innings) and the Brewers sent him to their alternate training site.
Lauer returned for one more appearance and allowed three runs over 1⅔ innings in a Sept. 25 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Brewers still envision Lauer as a long-term part of their rotation. But this spring, the focus is just getting him back into a regular routine.
"It's really a foundational thing," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Just building that foundation underneath him to get him to a good place. He was just never able to consistently be on the mound enough last year to get to a place where all these guys need to be."
Lauer made his major league debut in 2018, going 6-7 with a 4.34 ERA in 23 starts. He earned the Opening Day assignment in 2019 and pitched a gem, holding the San Francisco Giants scoreless with three strikeouts over six innings. Lauer went 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA over his next seven starts but settled in after that and posted a 3.96 ERA over his final 22 appearances (21 starts) with 103 strikeouts in 109 innings.
Part of his appeal to Milwaukee, aside from his relative youth and number of years under team control, was his ability to get right-handed batters out with a rising fastball that averages around 92 mph. He used that pitch to hold right-handers to a .247 average and .707 OPS in 486 plate appearances in 2019, while lefties hit .331 against him with a .914 OPS.
"Being on right-handed hitters is his strength," Counsell said "He's good at hitting that spot up-and-in to right-handers, that's the best pitch for him to execute."
On the field
Keston Hiura, Tyrone Taylor, Avisail Garcia and Dylan Cozens hit home runs as the Brewers opened their exhibition schedule with a 7-2 victory over the host Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch.
Hiura's three-run blast gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Taylor and Garcia both added solo shots in the fourth while Cozens hit a two-run homer in the sixth and final inning.
Lauer (1-0) gave up a two-run home run to White Sox center fielder Adam Engel during a 21-pitch first inning.
Garcia also had a big moment in the field, throwing out Danny Mendick at third base on Blake Rutherford's single to right in the second inning.
Taylor and catcher Omar Narvaez finished with two hits apiece while minor league prospects Ethan Small and Aaron Ashby turned in a pair of scoreless innings, with Ashby striking out three in the sixth.
Friendly faces
The game marked the first time the Brewers played in front of fans since last March 11 when they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in the same stadium. Spring training was suspended days later because of the pandemic and when the regular season got underway in July, fans were not allowed in ballparks.
"I was walking with a couple of our players and it was a great feeling just walking on the field,” Counsell said. “It’s incredible how people put energy in a place."
The Brewers put a limited number of tickets on sale for their 14 Cactus League games at American Family Fields of Phoenix. All but one of those contests has sold out.
Balancing act
Garcia was the only of Milwaukee's regular outfielders to start the Cactus League opener. Counsell said Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain would likely see action earlier than they would in previous spring trainings but with the goal of getting them close to the same total number at-bats as they've received in other years.
For Yelich, the hope is he's able to begin the season better than he did a year ago when he started out in a slump and never really recovered during the 60-game schedule while Cain is re-acclimating to the day-to-day grind after opting out of last season.
Counsell also has to be careful to exercise caution with all of his regulars as baseball returns to its traditional 162-game season in 2021.
"The goal is going to be much the same: get everybody in a really good spot," Counsell said. "Get the core guys feeling good, back off as much as we can and then kind of ramp up so that they’re ready when we hit Opening Day."
From the infirmary
Counsell revealed that right-hander Dylan File underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right elbow just before spring training began and isn't expected to return to action until later this summer.
The surgery was performed by Dr. William Raasch, the Brewers' team physician.
"He's here but he's rehabbing," Counsell said. "Halfway through the season is the first time we'd see Dylan."
File, 24, was a 21st-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Dixie State University in Utah. After going 8-10 with a 3.96 ERA for Class A Wisconsin in 2018, File posted a 3.24 ERA over 26 starts for Class A Advanced Carolina and Class AA Biloxi in 2019, which earned him a spot on Milwaukee's 60-man player pool when minor league seasons were canceled last year.
He spent the entire summer at the alternate training site, where his velocity crept up to the mid-90s range. Milwaukee added him to the 40-man roster in November, protecting him from being claimed by another organization in the Rule 5 Draft.
On Deck
Right-hander Corbin Burnes makes his Cactus League debut Monday when the Brewers travel to Scottsdale to face right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields. The game gets underway at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast online at brewers.com.
Here's everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona
WHO'S ON THIRD
After Keston Hiura moved to first base to make way for Kolten Wong, third base remained the only position without an obvious starting candidate.
The Brewers brought Travis Shaw back on a minor-league contract, hoping he can return to the form in 2017-18, when he hit 63 home runs with 187 RBI. While Luis Urias (above) and former top-prospect Daniel Robertson are likely to get a shot at winning the job, too.
CATCHING CONUNDRUM
Acquired last winter in a trade with Seattle, Omar Narváez (above) was supposed to give the Brewers a much-needed offensive boost while admittedly being a work-in-progress behind the plate. Instead, Narvaez was one of many Brewers hitters to struggle last season but surprised the Brewers’ coaching staff and front office with his defensive improvements. He’s back again in 2021 but will have to battle for a job with the likes of Manny Piña, Jacob Nottingham and Luke Maile.
ROTATION SPOT
With Brett Anderson returning on a one-year deal, the Brewers will open camp with all five spots of their starting rotation seemingly filled. But as history has shown, it’s rare to get through an entire season with just five starters. So who’s waiting in the wings if and when the Brewers need a replacement? Eric Lauer (above) and Freddy Peralta will try to earn spots in the rotation this spring, as will former UW-Stevens Point standout Jordan Zimmermann, who is in camp on a minor league deal.
PLAYERS TO BE NAMED LATER
It was a quiet offseason for the Brewers, but they weren’t unique in that regard. Across baseball, trades and signings seemed to be few and far between as players and teams both waited out a winter of uncertainty. Now that camps are open, there’s a greater likelihood of trades and with more than 100 free agents still unsigned, the Brewers’ roster could have a new face or two before the season gets underway.
WILL IT LAST?
Baseball is back, but for how long? That might be the single biggest question this spring, not just for the Brewers but baseball as a whole. The pandemic still rages on and though vaccinations are on the rise, one infection can quickly become an outbreak that leaves an entire team sidelined indefinitely. Players resisted requests and suggestions to delay the start of spring training, and the regular season, by a month believing they proved last year they can complete a season safely. But the margin for error is still slim and another full-blown shutdown of spring training, which would ultimately impact the regular season, remains one large outbreak away.
SPRING TRAINING ROSTER
Teams are allowed to have up to 75 players in major league camp at any given time and the Brewers go into camp with all 40 of their roster spots filled along with 20 non-roster invitees. Once the regular season begins, active rosters will revert to the original 26-player limit that was planned for 2020 before the pandemic suspended operations. Teams still are allowed to add an additional player to the active roster for doubleheaders and can have a taxi squad of up to five players — including one catcher — on all road trips. Rosters will expand again in September, but only by two spots for a total of 28.
Pitchers (31): Brett Anderson, Clayton Andrews*, Aaron Ashby*, Alec Bettinger, Phil Bickford, Ray Black, Zach Brown*, Corbin Burnes, Jake Cousins*, J.P. Feyereisen, Dylan File, Josh Hader, Blaine Hardy*, Adrian Houser, Thomas Jankins*, Eric Lauer, Josh Lindblom, Hoby Milner*, Freddy Peralta, Angel Perdomo, Drew Rasmussen, Miguel Sanchez*, Ethan Small*, Brent Suter, Justin Topa, Quintin Torres-Costa*, Bobby Wahl, Devin Williams, Brandon Woodruff, Eric Yardley, Jordan Zimmermann*.
Catchers (6): Mario Feliciano, Payton Henry*, Luke Maile, Omar Narvaez, Jacob Nottingham, Manny Pina.
Infielders (11): Orlando Arcia, Zach Green*, Keston Hiura, Tim Lopes, Mark Mathias, Jace Peterson*, Daniel Robertson, Travis Shaw*, Brice Turang*, Luis Urias, Daniel Vogelbach, Kolten Wong.
Outfielders (11): Lorenzo Cain, Dylan Cozens*, Derek Fisher, Avisail Garcia, Tristen Lutz*, Billy McKinney, Garrett Mitchell*, Corey Ray, Pablo Reyes*, Tyrone Taylor, Christian Yelich.
* — Non-roster invitee
COACHING STAFF
Manager Craig Counsell’s coaching staff will have a different look in 2021. Third-base coach Ed Sedar has transitioned into a new, advisory role while longtime bullpen catcher Marcus Hanel’s contract was not renewed by the team after last season.
Sedar will be replaced on the staff by Quintin Berry, who had been the Brewers' minor-league outfield and base-running coordinator for the last two seasons after concluding his 13-year playing career serving as a player/coach with Class AAA Colorado Springs in 2018.
Néstor Corredor and Adam Weisenburger will replace Hanel and Robinson Diaz as the team's bullpen catchers.
The rest of Counsell's staff will remain intact moving forward, including hitting coaches Andy Haines (above left) and Jacob Cruz. Chris Hook and Steve Karsay will handle Milwaukee’s pitchers and bullpen, respectively, and Pat Murphy returns for a sixth season as Counsell’s bench coach.
Jason Lane, the Brewers’ first base coach last season, returns, too, though Counsell planned to decide during spring training where Lane and Berry would be used in games this season.
Manager — Craig Counsell (7th season). Bases — Quintin Berry (1st season), Jason Lane (5th season); Bullpen — Steve Karasy (3rd season); Bench — Pat Murphy (6th season); Hitting — Jacob Cruz (2nd season); Andy Haines (3rd season); Bullpen catchers — Néstor Corredor (1st season); Adam Weisenburger (1st season).
CACTUS LEAGUE SCHEDULE
The Cactus League schedule underwent a last-minute adjustment earlier this month with the elimination of split-squad games. The Brewers will play 27 games in Arizona — 14 at American Family Fields and 13 on the road — and wrap up their exhibition slate with a pair of contests against the Rangers at Globe Life Park on March 29 and 30 before returning to Milwaukee ahead of their April 1 regular-season opener against the Twins at American Family Field.
February: 28 — @ Chicago White Sox. March: 1 — at Diamondbacks; 2 — vs. Athletics.; 3 — at Padres; 4 — vs. Cleveland.; 5 — at Rockies; 6 — vs Cubs; 7 — OFF; 8 — vs. Angels; 9 — vs. Giants; 10 — at Athletics; 11 — vs. Royals; 12 — at Cubs; 13 — vs. Rangers; 14 — at Mariners; 15 — vs. Padres; 16 — at Dodgers; 17 — OFF DAY; 18 — at Angels; 19 — vs. Diamondbacks; 20 — at Reds (7 p.m.); 21 — vs. Mariners; 22 — vs Cleveland; 23 — vs. Dodgers; 25 — at Giants (8 p.m.); 26 — vs. White Sox; 27 — at Royals; 28 — at Reds; 29 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas); 30 — vs. Rangers (Arlington, Texas).
(NOTE: Unless otherwise noted, all games start at 2:10 p.m. local time prior to March 14 and 3:10 p.m. after, due to Arizona not observing Daylight Savings Time)
IF YOU GO
Unlike previous seasons, fans will not be able to watch the team’s workouts, which take place on the complex’s ancillary fields. That means no opportunities for kids — little and big alike — to get autographs and pictures. The team store at American Family Fields will be open and the team announced last week that a limited number of fans — up to 23% of capacity at the 10,000-seat stadium — will be allowed to attend games when Cactus League play gets underway.