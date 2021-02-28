Brewers' Eric Lauer focuses on total reset during spring

Drawing the starting assignment for the Cactus League opener doesn't have quite the panache of starting on Opening Day. But for left-hander Eric Lauer, getting the nod Sunday for the Milwaukee Brewers' first spring game is a step in the right direction.

Like Luis Urias, who came to Milwaukee with Lauer in a November 2019 trade with the San Diego Padres, Lauer never quite got a chance to show his stuff in 2020 due to myriad obstacles.

First came a shoulder injury during spring training that was expected to sideline him for the start of the regular season. He appeared to catch a break when baseball suspended operations a few days later, but instead of reporting to summer camp healthy and fighting for a spot in the rotation, Lauer was forced to isolate after he was exposed to someone who'd tested positive for COVID-19.

He rejoined the team late in summer camp and started the season on a high note, striking out six batters over 2⅔ scoreless innings in a July 26 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee moved him into the rotation after that but Lauer was shelled in two starts (13 earned runs in 6⅔ innings) and the Brewers sent him to their alternate training site.

Lauer returned for one more appearance and allowed three runs over 1⅔ innings in a Sept. 25 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.