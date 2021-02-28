 Skip to main content
Brewers' Eric Lauer focuses on total reset during spring
BREWERS

Drawing the starting assignment for the Cactus League opener doesn't have quite the panache of starting on Opening Day. But for left-hander Eric Lauer, getting the nod Sunday for the Milwaukee Brewers' first spring game is a step in the right direction.

Like Luis Urias, who came to Milwaukee with Lauer in a November 2019 trade with the San Diego Padres, Lauer never quite got a chance to show his stuff in 2020 due to myriad obstacles.

First came a shoulder injury during spring training that was expected to sideline him for the start of the regular season. He appeared to catch a break when baseball suspended operations a few days later, but instead of reporting to summer camp healthy and fighting for a spot in the rotation, Lauer was forced to isolate after he was exposed to someone who'd tested positive for COVID-19.

He rejoined the team late in summer camp and started the season on a high note, striking out six batters over 2⅔ scoreless innings in a July 26 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee moved him into the rotation after that but Lauer was shelled in two starts (13 earned runs in 6⅔ innings) and the Brewers sent him to their alternate training site.

Lauer returned for one more appearance and allowed three runs over 1⅔ innings in a Sept. 25 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Brewers still envision Lauer as a long-term part of their rotation. But this spring, the focus is just getting him back into a regular routine.

"It's really a foundational thing," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "Just building that foundation underneath him to get him to a good place. He was just never able to consistently be on the mound enough last year to get to a place where all these guys need to be."

Lauer made his major league debut in 2018, going 6-7 with a 4.34 ERA in 23 starts. He earned the Opening Day assignment in 2019 and pitched a gem, holding the San Francisco Giants scoreless with three strikeouts over six innings. Lauer went 1-4 with a 6.75 ERA over his next seven starts but settled in after that and posted a 3.96 ERA over his final 22 appearances (21 starts) with 103 strikeouts in 109 innings.

Part of his appeal to Milwaukee, aside from his relative youth and number of years under team control, was his ability to get right-handed batters out with a rising fastball that averages around 92 mph. He used that pitch to hold right-handers to a .247 average and .707 OPS in 486 plate appearances in 2019, while lefties hit .331 against him with a .914 OPS.

"Being on right-handed hitters is his strength," Counsell said "He's good at hitting that spot up-and-in to right-handers, that's the best pitch for him to execute."

On the field

Keston Hiura, Tyrone Taylor, Avisail Garcia and Dylan Cozens hit home runs as the Brewers opened their exhibition schedule with a 7-2 victory over the host Chicago White Sox at Camelback Ranch.

Hiura's three-run blast gave Milwaukee a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Taylor and Garcia both added solo shots in the fourth while Cozens hit a two-run homer in the sixth and final inning.

Lauer (1-0) gave up a two-run home run to White Sox center fielder Adam Engel during a 21-pitch first inning.

Garcia also had a big moment in the field, throwing out Danny Mendick at third base on Blake Rutherford's single to right in the second inning.

Taylor and catcher Omar Narvaez finished with two hits apiece while minor league prospects Ethan Small and Aaron Ashby turned in a pair of scoreless innings, with Ashby striking out three in the sixth.

Friendly faces

The game marked the first time the Brewers played in front of fans since last March 11 when they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in the same stadium. Spring training was suspended days later because of the pandemic and when the regular season got underway in July, fans were not allowed in ballparks.

"I was walking with a couple of our players and it was a great feeling just walking on the field,” Counsell said. “It’s incredible how people put energy in a place."

The Brewers put a limited number of tickets on sale for their 14 Cactus League games at American Family Fields of Phoenix. All but one of those contests has sold out.

Balancing act

Garcia was the only of Milwaukee's regular outfielders to start the Cactus League opener. Counsell said Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain would likely see action earlier than they would in previous spring trainings but with the goal of getting them close to the same total number at-bats as they've received in other years.

For Yelich, the hope is he's able to begin the season better than he did a year ago when he started out in a slump and never really recovered during the 60-game schedule while Cain is re-acclimating to the day-to-day grind after opting out of last season.

Counsell also has to be careful to exercise caution with all of his regulars as baseball returns to its traditional 162-game season in 2021.

"The goal is going to be much the same: get everybody in a really good spot," Counsell said. "Get the core guys feeling good, back off as much as we can and then kind of ramp up so that they’re ready when we hit Opening Day."

From the infirmary

Counsell revealed that right-hander Dylan File underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture in his right elbow just before spring training began and isn't expected to return to action until later this summer.

The surgery was performed by Dr. William Raasch, the Brewers' team physician.

"He's here but he's rehabbing," Counsell said. "Halfway through the season is the first time we'd see Dylan."

File, 24, was a 21st-round pick in the 2017 draft out of Dixie State University in Utah. After going 8-10 with a 3.96 ERA for Class A Wisconsin in 2018, File posted a 3.24 ERA over 26 starts for Class A Advanced Carolina and Class AA Biloxi in 2019, which earned him a spot on Milwaukee's 60-man player pool when minor league seasons were canceled last year.

He spent the entire summer at the alternate training site, where his velocity crept up to the mid-90s range. Milwaukee added him to the 40-man roster in November, protecting him from being claimed by another organization in the Rule 5 Draft.

On Deck

Right-hander Corbin Burnes makes his Cactus League debut Monday when the Brewers travel to Scottsdale to face right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Salt River Fields. The game gets underway at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast online at brewers.com.

Here's everything you need to know as Milwaukee Brewers kick off spring training in Arizona

