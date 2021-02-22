Brewers catcher Omar Narváez seeks to regain hitting form he had in AL

After homering 22 times in 132 games in 2019, he had two homers in 40 games last year.

Hitting coach Andy Haines says Narváez was one of many batters putting too much pressure on themselves because of the shortened season.

"You could see him trying to do way too much," Haines said. "I said it not (just) about Omar, but about a lot of hitters I was watching, they're literally trying to have a good season with every swing they took. You can see it. And baseball cannot be played that way. It can't. If the game's ever sent us a reminder that it can't be played that way, it sent us a pretty strong one in 2020."

Narváez agrees he didn't have the right approach at the plate last season.

"I was just swinging at everything," Narváez said. "I was putting myself in bad position to try to hit the ball. That's one of the adjustments I'm trying to make this offseason. I'm going to stick with it during the season."

His hitting woes overshadowed the tremendous strides he made behind the plate to upgrade what had been his biggest weakness.